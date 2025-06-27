South Korean retail investors have poured nearly $450 million into Circle stock this month By: PANews 2025/06/27 14:47

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Circle Internet Group (CRCL) became the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors in June, with a cumulative purchase amount of US$450 million. The company's stock price has soared by more than 500% since its listing on June 5, and its market value once exceeded US$77 billion, exceeding the total market value of its issued stablecoin USDC (US$61 billion). This phenomenon stems from South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's accelerated promotion of the legalization reform of the Korean won stablecoin, and the stock price of local financial technology company KakaoPay rose by 160% during the same period.