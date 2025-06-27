Across denies allegations of misappropriating DAO funds by manipulating votes

PANews reported on June 27 that Across co-founder Hart Lambur issued a statement denying the allegations of misappropriation of funds and manipulation of votes made by GlueNet co-founder Ogle. In response to the accusation of "privately withdrawing $23 million for personal gain", Hart said that Risk Labs is a non-profit foundation subject to Cayman law, and the funds are used for protocol development. Hart's annual salary is only $100,000, and he has not received token rewards. The use of funds is in line with DAO practices and has promoted the development of Across v3 and v4. In response to the accusation that "the governance process is manipulated by insiders", Hart said that team members are free to use the tokens they purchased to vote, Kevin's wallet (maxodds.eth) is public, Reinis' vote is also legal, the proposal was passed without a dissenting vote, and the process is transparent.

Earlier today , Across was accused of manipulating votes to siphon $23 million from the DAO treasury for its private company.