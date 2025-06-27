The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

By: PANews
2025/06/27 11:00
USDCoin
USDC$0.999--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11582+2.33%

First of all, there will be a "hundred-coin war" in the stablecoin track in the future. After fierce competition, USDT will still be the leader of offshore stablecoins, and USDC will still be the leader of compliant stablecoins, but a large number of mid- and low-end stablecoins will remain.

These mid- and low-end stablecoins are mainly divided into two categories: compliant stablecoins made by Web2 companies and decentralized stablecoins made by Web3 companies.

1. Still optimistic about the stablecoins made by Web2 companies

In different countries and regions, and in different business scenarios, there will be many local leaders like "local snakes", such as Hong Kong's Hong Kong dollar stablecoin and JD stablecoin in the e-commerce field.

These are places that USDC and USDT may not be able to reach, and stablecoins for these niche scenarios can be more deeply integrated with local companies or their own businesses.

Of course, from a political perspective, in order to prevent capital outflow and siphoning by the US dollar, various countries and regions must promote stablecoins of local legal tender and use compliant means to keep funds in their own financial systems.

In fact, we can refer to the existing exchange landscape: in addition to a few absolute leading exchanges, there are also a bunch of mid- and low-end exchanges.

How do these mid-tier and low-tier exchanges survive?

The core adopts two strategies:

First, we will focus on altcoins and niche trading pairs, that is, binding different business scenarios;

The second is to focus on niche countries or regions, that is, to capture market segments;

Therefore, even if there is a squeeze from the leading stablecoins, there is still room for survival for the mid- and low-end stablecoins.

2. Still optimistic about the decentralized stablecoins made by Web3 companies

The current stablecoin bill in the United States has a provision that stablecoin companies are not allowed to pay interest to users.

Hong Kong’s draft consultation paper on stablecoins also has the same provisions.

The purpose of this rule is actually to make stablecoins a real payment tool, rather than a so-called investment return to compete with bank deposits.

However, there is a very strong demand for "interest-bearing stablecoins" in the market. For example, if you are an enterprise or a large investor with a large amount of reserve funds, you actually still hope to obtain stable returns while ensuring safety.

If it is converted into USDT/USDC and left there, there will be no income. However, Tether and Circle, the two companies, use the US dollars obtained at no cost for their own financial management and swallow the profits, so this is also an opportunity for interest-bearing stablecoins.

Only the decentralized stablecoins made by Web3 companies can bypass compliance restrictions to a certain extent, packaging some CeFi and DeFi financial products into stablecoins, and providing users with stable or even high returns.

The most typical ones are the "neutral strategy stablecoins" that have emerged in this cycle, such as Ethena's USDe, Bitcoin ecosystem's BitFi, and so on.

With the help of perpetual contracts, if a project holds 1 ETH, it can "short" (sell) the same value of ETH in the perpetual contract market. As a result, regardless of the rise or fall of ETH, the total value remains basically unchanged, reaching "neutrality", and the project can also give the income from the funding rate to users holding stablecoins.

Once security is guaranteed and there is stable income, these decentralized stablecoins are still very attractive.

To sum up

The stablecoin market is very much like an iceberg:

Compliant stablecoins are the part above the sea level, of which USDC occupies the majority and will become larger and larger in the future, but there will also be many regional compliant stablecoins;

Offshore stablecoins are those below sea level, of which USDT occupies the majority, much larger than those above sea level.

However, at a deeper level, that is, where USDC and USDT cannot reach, there will be a large number of stablecoins, including stablecoins for segmented business scenarios, decentralized interest-bearing stablecoins, and so on.

The future pattern of stablecoin track: compliant stablecoin + offshore stablecoin + decentralized stablecoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01319+11.02%
Union
U$0.007518+6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02512+0.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,165.38+12.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00357-12.06%
4
4$0.16986+88.37%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15862+26.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds