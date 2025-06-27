CoreWeave Returns With New $1B+ Bid for Core Scientific After Rejection

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 06:04
Threshold
T$0.01319+10.46%
CreatorBid
BID$0.05583+14.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.235+6.61%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009875+7.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,723.63+5.04%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2668+6.59%

CoreWeave is back at the negotiating table with a renewed push to acquire Core Scientific, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The AI-focused cloud infrastructure firm is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the Bitcoin mining and hosting giant, after a previous $1 billion bid was rejected last year.

Core Scientific Jumps 27% as CoreWeave Reignites Acquisition Talks

The earlier offer, made at $5.75 per share, was turned down by Core Scientific’s board, which said the proposal undervalued the company. Since then, Core Scientific’s stock has surged.

It jumped more than 27% to $15.67 on Thursday after the report surfaced, briefly triggering a trading halt. The company is now valued at around $3.7 billion, more than double CoreWeave’s earlier bid.

Talks are ongoing, and the deal could close within weeks if negotiations continue without major setbacks. So far, the exact terms of the new offer have not been disclosed.

Core Scientific operates one of the largest digital infrastructure networks for Bitcoin mining and data hosting in North America.

In recent months, it has attracted attention beyond crypto, thanks to the global demand for data center capacity driven by artificial intelligence workloads.

The two companies already have a deep relationship. In June last year, Core Scientific signed a series of 12-year contracts to host CoreWeave’s AI operations, supplying hundreds of megawatts of capacity.

The agreement is expected to bring in billions in revenue over time and represents Core Scientific’s broader shift toward AI infrastructure.

CoreWeave, which went public in March and now holds a market cap of roughly $75 billion, has rapidly scaled its AI infrastructure business.

The company rents out access to Nvidia GPUs, often through partnerships with big tech firms. Microsoft alone accounted for over 60% of CoreWeave’s revenue in 2024, with Meta and IBM also among its clients.

A successful acquisition would bring Core Scientific’s infrastructure under CoreWeave’s control, forming a major player in both Bitcoin mining and AI compute power.

As demand continues to stretch global data center resources, the combination of Core Scientific’s scale and CoreWeave’s AI expertise could prove strategically valuable.

Carlos Ramírez, an analyst following the sector, noted the shift. “Core Scientific is no longer just a crypto company,” he said. “Its infrastructure is becoming key to AI growth, and CoreWeave knows it.”

While Core Scientific’s shares rallied on the news, CoreWeave’s stock slipped slightly. Market reactions to takeovers often reflect concern over deal execution, especially when integration or financing challenges loom.

For now, all eyes remain on the negotiation table as CoreWeave looks to seal what could become one of the largest deals at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Core Scientific Eyes AI Future Amid Revenue Decline, New CoreWeave Offer

As CoreWeave returns with a renewed $1 billion-plus offer for Core Scientific, the backdrop tells a story of a mining firm in transition.

Back in February, the Bitcoin mining firm secured a $1.2 billion agreement with CoreWeave to boost data center capacity for high-performance computing (HPC), signaling a pivot toward AI infrastructure.

The move is expected to drive $360 million in colocation revenue by 2026, offering a buffer as traditional mining revenue comes under pressure.

In Q1 2025, Core Scientific posted a net profit of $580 million, up from $210 million a year earlier. But revenue fell short of expectations, dropping to $79.5 million, down from $179.3 million in Q1 2024.

The slump reflects weaker mining yields after the April 2024 Bitcoin halving and a strategic shift from self-mining to HPC hosting.

Self-mining still brought in $67.2 million, but hosted and colocation mining lagged, contributing just $12.4 million combined.

Industry-wide, miners are feeling the squeeze. According to CryptoQuant, daily miner revenues dropped to $34 million on June 22, the lowest since April, due to falling BTC prices and lower transaction fees.

Analysts say miners are now the “most underpaid” they’ve been all year.

Meanwhile, sustainability is improving. A Cambridge University study shows that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now runs on sustainable energy, up from 37.6% in 2022.

But uncertainty looms as President Trump’s proposed tax bill threatens to slash incentives for solar and renewable-powered miners, potentially raising energy costs across the sector.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01319+11.02%
Union
U$0.007518+6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02512+0.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,165.38+12.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00357-12.06%
4
4$0.16986+88.37%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15862+26.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds