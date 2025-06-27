IntelBroker Indicted: British National Faces Charges for $25M+ Data Breach on BreachForums

A British national has been indicted in the United States for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale hacking operation under the alias “IntelBroker,” resulting in over $25 million in damages to businesses and institutions worldwide.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the indictment of 25-year-old Kai West on Wednesday. West is accused of using his “IntelBroker” identity to infiltrate computer networks, steal sensitive data, and sell it on underground cybercrime forums.

Hacker “West” Ran Global Data Theft Operation, Used Monero to Obscure $2.4M in Sales

Authorities say West led a cybercriminal group known as “CyberN[——],” which infiltrated systems belonging to a telecommunications company, a municipal healthcare provider, an internet service firm, and dozens of other organizations.

Prosecutors say West and his associates stole sensitive data and sold it online, often requesting payment in Monero, a cryptocurrency favored for its privacy features.

Over a two-year period, from 2023 to 2025, West allegedly posted and offered stolen data across at least 158 public threads. He listed data for sale in 41 of those posts, asking prices that totaled over $2.4 million.

In many cases, he gave away stolen information in exchange for forum credits or to boost his reputation within the hacker community.

One breach included patient data from a healthcare provider, exposing names, Social Security numbers, and health records. In another case, West reportedly accessed servers of a U.S. telecom firm and sold customer details.

Prosecutors allege that West even served as the “owner” of BreachForums between August 2024 and January 2025, further solidifying IntelBroker’s profile in the cybercrime space.

“This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes, and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.”

FBI Assistant Director Christopher G. Raia described West as a “serial hacker” who profited off stolen data and caused harm to organizations across borders.

“Today’s announcement should serve as a warning to anyone thinking they can hide behind a keyboard and commit cybercrime with impunity,” he added.

According to the complaint, an undercover agent paid IntelBroker $250 in Bitcoin for stolen data, which included admin-level credentials.

The payment was sent to an address linked to Conor Brian Fitzpatrick (aka IntelBroker), and the data was delivered. Fitzpatrick and his associates allegedly tried to sell more data for over $2 million.

West was arrested in France in February 2025. The U.S. is seeking his extradition to face prosecution.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, unauthorized access to protected computers, and wire fraud. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

The case is being handled by the Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan B. Finkel leading the prosecution.

West remains in custody in France pending the outcome of the extradition request. The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Massive Credential Leak Raises New Alarms After IntelBroker Indictment

Following the indictment of British national IntelBroker for allegedly trafficking stolen data worth over $25 million via BreachForums, a new report from Cybernews has added fuel to the fire, revealing one of the largest credential leaks ever recorded.

According to researchers, over 16 billion login credentials linked to platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub have been exposed in a sweeping breach. But this wasn’t a single incident.

The data, traced back to early 2024, comes from infostealer malware, credential stuffing attacks, and several previously undisclosed leaks. Some individual sets contained as many as 3.5 billion records, with the average around 550 million.

For crypto users, the implications are serious. Wallets and exchanges often tie to compromised email providers or cloud services. A breach in one could mean direct access to digital assets.

Cybernews urges users to change passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and scan devices for malware immediately.

This follows a grim 2024, where the FBI recorded $9.3 billion in crypto fraud losses, up 66% from 2023. The Bureau also reported over 149,000 complaints, and had to intervene in suicide cases linked to crypto scams.

