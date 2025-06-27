SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 04:16
Secretum
SER$0.0002029+0.99%
JITO
JTO$1.155+12.57%
Solana
SOL$198.1+13.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918+7.87%

SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Solana infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a new ecosystem reserve strategy, with Jito as the first token.

Canada-based SOL Strategies said in an announcement on June 26 that its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER) is intended to support top blockchain projects within the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. As a start, the company has acquired 52,181 Jito (JTO) tokens for the reserve.

JTO, the native and governance token of the Jito network, is one such project, the company noted.

Currently, Jito tops the Solana ecosystem as the leading maximal extractable value (MEV) infrastructure and liquid staking provider. According to DeFiLlama, Jito’s total value locked is at $2.6 billion, with its MEV-optimized infrastructure and decentralized finance integrations key to the Solana ecosystem.

More than just token accumulation

SOL Strategies, formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, rebranded amid a shift in focus to SOL in September 2024. In addition to its latest acquisition, the company was the first-ever Jito validator on the Solana mainnet in October 2022.

The investment and partnership with Jito aligns with its vision for Solana, said Leah Wald, chief executive officer of SOL Strategies.

According to Wald, the move to establish the SER is not merely to accumulate cryptocurrency tokens, but to strategically back projects the company sees as significant contributors to the growth and performance of the Solana network and ecosystem.

SOL Strategies will use a portion of its validator revenue to fund the SER, allowing the company to support leading ecosystem infrastructure projects while maintaining its core SOL treasury. Future plans include support for other projects across the Solana network.

Earlier this month, the company released its second quarter 2025 financial results as well as its May corporate update. The report showed validator revenue increased 151% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025, while it held 420,706.82 SOL as of June 2, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01319+11.02%
Union
U$0.007518+6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02512+0.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

PANews reported on October 13th that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the whales who panicked and sold ETH at $3,764 the day before yesterday have now “jumped on board” at $4,159 after the price has risen: Three hours ago, he used 32.511 million DAI to buy back 7,817 ETH. He panic-sold his position at $3,764 after the sharp drop the day before yesterday, and then bought back again at $4,159 after the price rebounded today. This means he lost 820 ETH (US$3.4 million) in this sell-low-buy-high strategy.
Ethereum
ETH$4,165.38+12.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00357-12.06%
4
4$0.16986+88.37%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:07
Share
Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

PANews reported on October 13th that a post forwarded by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, revealed a vulnerability in Microsoft Defender that could allow attackers to bypass authentication and upload malicious files. Serious vulnerabilities were discovered in the network communication between Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (DFE) and its cloud services. These vulnerabilities allow attackers who have compromised the system to bypass authentication, forge data, leak sensitive information, and even upload malicious files into investigation packages.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15862+26.59%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 08:31
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

A whale who bought high and sold low bought back 7,817 ETH in the early morning, losing 820 ETH in this operation.

Microsoft Defender has a file that can bypass authentication and upload malicious files

Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottom Officially Reached? Bitcoin (BTC) Is Stronger Than You Think, Is XRP Bound to $1 Now?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds