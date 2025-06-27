Ripple integrates Wormhole to connect XRP Ledger to 35+ blockchains

Ripple has integrated with Wormhole to connect the XRP Ledger and its EVM-compatible sidechain with over 35 blockchains.

Ripple (XRP) has taken a major step toward interoperability. On Thursday, June 26, the protocol integrated with the cross-chain interoperability protocol Wormhole. The move will make both the main XRP Ledger and Ripple’s new EVM-compatible sidechain compatible with over 35 blockchains.

Wormhole’s cross-chain bridge will connect the XRP Ledger to Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others. This will allow XRP-native dApps to interact with EVM chains, Solana DeFi platforms, and more. Additionally, developers will be able to build dApps that operate across multiple ecosystems.

Ripple bets on interoperability

According to David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger, interoperability is essential for mass adoption. He emphasized that Ripple’s role depends on opening up its ecosystem to other networks and their users.

According to Wormhole, the integration will help position XRP as an institutional-grade chain—particularly given Ripple’s reputation as a blockchain with a compliance-first approach.

Ripple will leverage this cross-chain interoperability to expand its offerings in decentralized finance, tokenization, and liquidity provision.