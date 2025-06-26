Nobitex Hack pulls curtains on months of suspicious fund movements

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 19:42
The recent hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, dealt a major blow to the country’s crypto industry, draining millions in user funds. But the breach may have revealed more than just security flaws, as troubling on-chain history raises questions over the platform’s operations.

According to BeInCrypto, an investigation by blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger into the June 18 Nobitex hack has found that the platform may have been engaging in stealthy fund movements well before the cyberattack. 

Per the report, on-chain analysis has revealed a pattern of practices typically linked to money laundering, such as peelchains, one-use wallets, and systematic balance sweeps, deeply embedded in the exchange’s infrastructure.

The attack on Nobitex affected multiple chains, resulting in the loss of over $90 million in assets. Shortly after the breach, Nobitex moved 1,801 BTC (worth around $187 million) from exposed wallets to new addresses. While the exchange described this as a protective measure, the investigation shows similar movement patterns had been occurring quietly for months.

Hot Wallets, Cold Moves: Nobitex’s shady crypto shuffle

Since as far back as October 2024, Nobitex has been using a stealth tactic known as peelchains, a method where funds are gradually split and passed through intermediaries or one-time-use wallets. This technique is used to quietly move large amounts of crypto, while obscuring their trail and making them difficult to trace.

On multiple occasions, several hot wallets tied to Nobitex repeatedly passed exactly 30 BTC between addresses, often through one-time-use intermediaries. Funds in these flows were eventually sent to exchange addresses or, in some cases, destinations linked to illicit actors.

Additionally, the investigation traced funds moving in and out of a wallet cluster that behaved like a central mixing layer. Many of these wallets had a short lifespan and were used just once before being abandoned, suggesting an intentional scheme to avoid detection.

Further evidence shows that Nobitex’s “rescue wallet,” which was supposedly deployed after the hack to safeguard the remaining funds, was found to have been active for months prior, consistently receiving chipped-off funds. The exchange has also continued similar asset movements post-hack and is said to still hold substantial reserves.

Global Ledger’s findings now raise questions about Nobitex’s operational transparency, including possible ties to illicit activity such as money laundering.

Gonjeshke Darande, the pro-Israel hacker group that claimed responsibility for the attack, previously accused Nobitex of being Iran’s “favorite sanctions violation tool.” The group also cited this as a key reason for targeting the exchange, claiming it as part of a broader retaliation effort tied to the Israel-Iran conflict.

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum's future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
