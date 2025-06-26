With Bitcoin leading the rise, cloud mining has become the first choice for passive income

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 18:30
Bitcoin
BTC$114,920.8+3.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.15501+23.24%
Wink
LIKE$0.006989-1.08%
Aptos
APT$3.854+7.62%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As BTC breaks $105k and altcoins follow, some investors are turning away from high-risk trading in favor of passive income through cloud mining platforms like APT Miner.

Table of Contents

  • From ‘high-frequency trading’ to ‘stable holding’
  • Why are more and more users choosing APT Miner?
  • The market is moving, but traders don’t have to follow the trend

The strong rise of Bitcoin has once again ignited the enthusiasm of the entire crypto market. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the $105,000 mark, an increase of about 4%.

Following closely, there was a collective outbreak of altcoins and meme coins, with Ethereum (ETH) rising 8%, Sei soaring 43%, and popular projects such as SUI, LINK, and Solana also delivering double-digit gains. This market recovery led by Bitcoin is rapidly spreading to the wider field of crypto assets.

But at the same time, the sharp fluctuations in the market have also made many investors rethink a question: Is frequent chasing of rising and falling prices really suitable for everyone?

From ‘high-frequency trading’ to ‘stable holding’

Many investors who once held large positions in mainstream currencies such as XRP and Bitcoin have now chosen another more stable path: cloud mining.

They are not giving up the market, but building a more certain passive income system through cloud mining platforms such as APT Miner. Here, users don’t need to buy mining machines or understand technology. They just choose a suitable contract, and the system will automatically start mining and automatically settle, and the income will be credited to their account on time every day.

Many users reported that the daily income easily exceeded US$7,000, and was not affected by short-term fluctuations in the currency price, truly realizing “making money while sleeping.”

Why are more and more users choosing APT Miner?

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a cloud mining service platform with a formal license. The platform’s mining machine partners include industry giants such as Bitmain and Canaan Creative, with stable computing power, energy saving and high efficiency.

Most importantly, APT Miner supports a variety of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, etc. Regardless of which crypto asset users prefer, they can flexibly configure their mining strategy.

Platform advantages include:

  • New users will receive a $15 bonus upon registration, and $0.6/day upon signing in.
  • Fixed daily income, automatic return of principal at the end of the contract
  • No technical background required, automatic operation and maintenance
  • Minimum investment of $100, supports multi-currency settlement
  • 9 million users worldwide, transparent and open data
  • Real returns display (selected contracts):
With Bitcoin leading the rise, cloud mining has become the first choice for passive income - 1

For more contract details, visit the contracts page on the official website.

The market is moving, but traders don’t have to follow the trend

The crypto market has never lacked short-term surges, but what really gives people peace of mind is the visible and tangible benefits. In the past few years, APT Miner has not only helped users achieve steady asset appreciation, but also provided a path suitable for “non-technical investors”.

Investing is never about chasing the trend, but about seeing who can go further. Steady progress is the real confidence to survive bull and bear markets.

To learn more about APT Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Customer service email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.3029+8.13%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11666+3.31%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1.1598+1.16%
1
1$0.003974+8.63%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09036+7.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009209+6.70%
SOON
SOON$0.8989+6.83%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 09:38
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.