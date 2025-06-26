Bitcoin treasury companies accelerate buying pressure, but prices fail to react

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/26 04:25
Bitcoin
BTC$115.206,22+%3,82
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0,09986+%0,02
GAINS
GAINS$0,0238+%14,20
  • K33 Research claims that the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies has had little impact on BTC's price.
  • Several companies have announced billions of Dollars in financing deals in the past months to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy.
  • ProCap announced that it has acquired an additional 1,208 BTC as part of its $1 billion BTC treasury plan.

Bitcoin (BTC) saw slight gains on Wednesday as several public companies made strategic moves to expand their BTC treasuries, including ProCap's purchase of 1,208 BTC. This comes alongside GameStop and Metaplanet, which raised $450 million and $517 million, respectively, to boost their Bitcoin holdings. Despite the increasing treasury allocations to Bitcoin among companies in recent months, it has had no tangible impact on the top cryptocurrency's price, according to K33 Research.

ProCap, GameStop, Metaplanet strengthen Bitcoin bet

Anthony Pompliano revealed in an X post on Wednesday that ProCap BTC has purchased 1,208 BTC for roughly $128 million. The acquisition was done at an average price of $105,977 per BTC, boosting the company's total holdings to 4,932 BTC.

The purchase comes a day after Pompliano disclosed that the company bought 3,724 BTC at an average price of $103,785 per BTC. ProCap's Bitcoin purchases commenced just days after it announced plans to go public, along with a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury target.

The development comes as several companies race to implement a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Bitcoin treasury companies focus on purchasing BTC through share offerings and the issuance of convertible notes, a playbook popularized by Michael Saylor's Strategy.

Pompliano shared that ProCap now holds more Bitcoin than video game retailer GameStop (GME). However, GameStop revealed that it has secured an additional $450 million via the extension of a zero-coupon convertible senior notes offering, as per a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday. The recent extension of the offering via a "Greenshoe Exercise" brings its total financing to $2.7 billion.

GameStop noted that proceeds from the offering will be allocated toward general corporate initiatives. It will also divert the funds into strategic investments aligned with the company's investment policy. GameStop recently kick-started its Bitcoin treasury strategy with a 4,710 BTC acquisition.

Meanwhile, Japanese firm Metaplanet raised $515 million to expand its Bitcoin holdings after EVO Fund, the company's major investor, converted 540,000 stock acquisition rights into 54 million shares, according to an X post on Wednesday. The funding comes after the company announced plans to issue 555 million shares to raise $5.4 billion to expand its Bitcoin balance. The firm holds 11,111 BTC and plans to boost that figure to 1% of Bitcoin's total supply by 2027.

Bitcoin treasuries fail to impact BTC's price despite accelerated purchases

Despite the increasing treasury allocations to Bitcoin among companies in recent months, its price hasn't seen much gain. The correlation between the 30-day flows for public companies buying Bitcoin and 30-day returns has been weak, noted K33 Research analysts led by Vetle Lunde in a report on Tuesday.

K33 added that purchases by Bitcoin treasury companies typically have a neutral effect on the overall crypto market because most acquisitions have been made in-kind by large Bitcoin holders who swap their coins for shares.

BTC treasury holdings 30D change vs 30D BTC returns. Source: K33 Research

"With the massive momentum in BTC treasury companies of late, more investors are attracted to this trade and may seek to sell BTC spot to participate in ATM offerings or fund enterprises directly in-kind," the analysts wrote. "These structures weaken the supply impact of treasury company purchases and may explain the soft R^2 of 0.18 between 30-day treasury flows and BTC returns," they added.

Bitcoin is changing hands around $107,600, up 2% at the time of writing on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0,3048+%9,05
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11668+%2,98
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1,1597+%1,14
1
1$0,004006+%9,48
Polytrade
TRADE$0,09053+%7,99
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$115.284,8+%3,95
Moonveil
MORE$0,02521-%0,03
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion