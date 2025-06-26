“Coin-stock linkage” carnival: When buying coins becomes a quick fix for the market value of listed companies

By: PANews
2025/06/26 13:00
Union
U$0.000756-16.83%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01841+0.76%

Written by: Fairy, ChainCatcher

Editor: TB, ChainCatcher

"Buying coins" has become a cheap and quick way to increase market value in the stock market.

The U.S. stock market is in the midst of a "copycat season" boom, with the main businesses of listed companies becoming a sideline, and digital assets becoming a new engine of market value.

But the problem is becoming more and more acute: Will the market really continue to buy into this valuation game in the name of borrowing money?

Valuation logic: How does buying coins affect corporate value?

"Buying coins" is like a valuation deviation experiment interwoven with emotions, liquidity and narratives.

In the traditional valuation framework, the market value of a company is derived from the comprehensive pricing of core variables such as its profitability, asset-liability structure, growth potential and free cash flow. However, in this round of "coin buying", companies have leveraged the market's re-pricing of their valuations by holding crypto assets as "financial configuration".

When companies include Bitcoin or other mainstream crypto assets in their balance sheets, the market's valuation of them is attached with a premium multiple based on the price elasticity and trading expectations of crypto assets. In other words, the market value of a company comes not only from value creation, but also from the leveraged amplification of the possibility of "coin price increases."

However, this structure almost puts the "liquidity narrative" above business operations and alienates financial configuration into the main axis of capital operation.

Short-term boost, long-term question mark

It is undeniable that entering the crypto space does have the ability to stimulate stock prices in the short term. Take Cango, an auto trading service provider, for example. In November 2023, the company announced its entry into the Bitcoin mining field, spending $400 million to purchase 50 EH/s of computing power resources, and then its stock price soared 280%. Similarly, many companies with mediocre performance in their main businesses or even in deep financial difficulties have also tried to seek revaluation in the capital market with the help of the "buy coin" narrative.

We have compiled a batch of stock price data of listed companies that have achieved "coin-stock linkage" by purchasing cryptocurrencies:

“Coin-stock linkage” carnival: When buying coins becomes a quick fix for the market value of listed companies

Judging from the market performance, the phenomenon of "buy coins and the price will soar" has been staged many times. As long as the concept of "crypto assets" is promoted, short-term funds will quickly pour in. However, after the short-term surge, many "coin holding companies" are facing a stock price correction. Without continued purchases of coins or other positive news, the increase will be difficult to maintain.

Therefore, although the "coin buying" strategy can stimulate market enthusiasm in the short term, whether it can be transformed into long-term competitiveness and sustained growth of enterprises is still full of uncertainty. It is also difficult for the market to truly recognize those followers who only purchase coins once or twice or have vague "coin holding plans" to attract attention.

Are speculators starting to sell?

The story of "buying coins to increase valuations" continues to ferment, but some core players seem to be quietly taking profits.

Strategy, the originator of the "unlimited growth" theory, has been selling its shares of $MSTR. According to SecForm4.Com data, Strategy insiders have been selling shares since June 2023. Protos reported that in the past 90 days alone, executives have sold a total of $40 million in shares, with sales 10 times the number of purchases.

“Coin-stock linkage” carnival: When buying coins becomes a quick fix for the market value of listed companies

Image source: secform4.com

Upexi, the "Sol version of MicroStrategy", has also been under pressure recently. The company previously raised $100 million to set up the Sol Treasury. However, Upexi plunged 61.2% during yesterday's trading session as investors registered to sell 43.85 million shares, equivalent to its total initial outstanding shares in April.

On the other hand, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle soared to nearly $300 after its listing. However, Ark Invest, which had strongly supported Circle before its listing, continued to reduce its holdings. It is reported that Ark Invest has sold Circle shares four times in a row, reducing its holdings by more than 36%.

“Coin-stock linkage” carnival: When buying coins becomes a quick fix for the market value of listed companies

When "buying coins" becomes a packaging, a market value tool, or even a narrative shell to avoid fundamental questioning, it is destined to not become the "pass key" for all companies. Today's market is willing to pay for "financial configuration", but tomorrow's market may return to the real questioning of growth and profitability.

The buying orders in the secondary market are not necessarily recognition; it is more likely to be the rotation of chips for short-term speculation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Robert Kiyosaki zet in op Ethereum: ‘hot’ en toegevoegd aan zijn stack

Robert Kiyosaki zet in op Ethereum: ‘hot’ en toegevoegd aan zijn stack

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Robert Kiyosaki, auteur van Rich Dad Poor Dad, noemt Ethereum “hot” en zegt dat hij ETH heeft toegevoegd aan zijn persoonlijke stack. Hij benadrukt tegelijk dat hij meer bitcoin en ethereum koopt en zijn zorgen over de wereldeconomie en de Amerikaanse dollar herhaalt. Wat Kiyosaki precies zegt Kiyosaki spreekt openlijk over zijn posities en zet Ethereum nadrukkelijk neer als “hot”. Hij zegt ETH te hebben bijgekocht en geeft aan dat hij zijn inzet op bitcoin en ethereum vergroot. Die uitspraken sluiten aan op zijn terugkerende waarschuwingen over de wereldeconomie en de Amerikaanse dollar. Binnen dat kader gebruikt hij digitale activa als persoonlijke buffer tegen macro-onzekerheid. In zijn recente berichtgeving schuift hij Ethereum expliciet naar voren en meldt hij dat hij de munt aan zijn stack heeft toegevoegd. SILVER over $50. $75 next ? Silver and Ethereum hot, hot, hot. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 10, 2025 Context en duiding van zijn keuze Wanneer een bekende belegger hardop zegt dat hij ETH toevoegt, valt dat op. Zo’n signaal kan niet los worden gezien van het grotere gesprek over de rol van Ethereum binnen het cryptolandschap. Ethereum vormt de ruggengraat voor gedecentraliseerde applicaties, infrastructuur voor tokens en marktplaatsen voor digitale activa. De kern van het nieuws blijft klein maar concreet: iemand met aanzien in financiële publiekscommunicatie noemt Ethereum “hot” en vergroot zijn positie. Wie is Robert Kiyosaki? Robert Kiyosaki is een Amerikaanse ondernemer, investeerder en auteur van de bestseller *Rich Dad Poor Dad*. Hij staat bekend om zijn uitgesproken visie op geld, schulden en financiële educatie, waarbij hij bitcoin vaak naast goud en zilver positioneert als bescherming tegen inflatie. Kiyosaki haalt regelmatig het nieuws met gewaagde voorspellingen over economische crises en de rol van digitale valuta daarin. Door zijn grote bereik en invloed is hij uitgegroeid tot een van de meest besproken stemmen in het publieke debat rond bitcoin en financiële onafhankelijkheid.   Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Robert Kiyosaki zet in op Ethereum: ‘hot’ en toegevoegd aan zijn stack is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OP
OP$0.4744-0.79%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006654+3.16%
Ethereum
ETH$3,987.38+4.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 20:46
Share
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.0128+5.26%
Union
U$0.00745-4.63%
RealLink
REAL$0.07048+0.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta’s, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF’s De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF’s, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF’s die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale’s fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF’s omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed is geschreven door Thomas Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.004189+1.84%
Solana
SOL$186.88+2.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,854.92+0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:32
Share

Trending News

More

Robert Kiyosaki zet in op Ethereum: ‘hot’ en toegevoegd aan zijn stack

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Tron Price Climbs in Q4 2025 as MoonBull ($MOBU) Emerges as the Best Crypto to Invest In

Ethereum Price Steady as Bulls Eye Breakout Toward $4,000 Target Zone