A whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to buy HYPE PANews 2025/06/13 10:11

HYPE $48.48 +1.16% USDC $0.9998 +0.02%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.7 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $3 million to purchase 77,353.84 HYPE at a price of $38.68. The whale currently holds 799,698 HYPE (worth $30.77 million) and is expected to continue to increase its holdings of HYPE.