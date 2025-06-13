Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit the pause button on several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, putting approval in doubt.

According to filings published this week, the SEC is delaying its decision for three ETF proposals, including Dogecoin, Hedera, and Avalanche.

The ETFs, filed respectively by Bitwise, Grayscale, and VanEck earlier this year, aim to launch spot ETFs backed directly by DOGE (DOGE),  HBAR (HBAR), or AVAX (AVAX), which would offer investors regulated access to the assets if approved.

However, the SEC stated it needs more time to assess the proposals. Citing concerns around investor protection and market integrity, the regulatory commission noted it is opening proceedings to allow for further analysis of whether the ETFs meet legal standards.

While not an outright rejection, the SEC’s move contrasts sharply with industry expectations. Earlier this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart placed odds of approval for each of the assets around 75% to 80%, fueled by reports of positive engagement among the commission and issuers. 

The regulatory decision quickly rippled through the markets, dampening investor sentiment and triggering a sell-off across the three tokens. AVAX recorded the biggest loss, falling 12.5% from around $21.25 to $18.60 in a matter of hours. HBAR followed with an 11.5% slide, dropping from $0.1708 to $0.1512.

Despite being the least affected of the three, DOGE also dropped significantly, shedding 10.2% from $0.1906 to $0.1711. While all three tokens have shown minor recoveries since the initial dip, they remain in the red as uncertainty around ETF approval lingers.

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Coin Center’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says crypto is at a crossroads, and urges policymakers to protect privacy and defend decentralized networks from overreach.
PANews2025/07/10 21:33
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47

