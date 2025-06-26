Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:22
With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing.

On June 25, Bloomberg reported that Kalshi, the federally regulated prediction market, is raising over $100 million in a funding round led by crypto investment giant Paradigm. The deal would push its valuation above $1 billion and put it in the same league as its unregulated competitor, Polymarket, which is also rumored to be aiming for unicorn status with a fresh $200 million capital injection.

Kalshi’s raise comes just weeks after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission abandoned its legal fight to block Kalshi from offering political event contracts, effectively greenlighting a market that lets users bet on election outcomes under U.S. oversight.

As legal clouds lift, Kalshi turns to growth and distinction

The CFTC’s recent surrender in its case against Kalshi marks a turning point. For months, the agency argued that political betting threatened market integrity, but Judge Jia Cobb’s September ruling, later upheld, found the CFTC overstepped its authority.

The agency’s abrupt withdrawal in May, without explanation, suggests regulators may be shifting tactics rather than conceding entirely. Advocacy groups like Better Markets warn the precedent could invite manipulation and distort election integrity, but for investors, it signals a rare alignment: a crypto-native business model operating within U.S. law.

While Kalshi has not publicly detailed how the capital will be deployed, the company is likely looking to expand its footprint ahead of the 2026 midterms and further develop its exchange infrastructure while scaling its compliance architecture.

The CFTC retreat effectively removed one of the biggest obstacles to Kalshi’s long-term operation inside the U.S., and the company is keen to set precedents for how risk, opinion, and information might be traded legally in the open.

By contrast, Polymarket, Kalshi’s closest competitor, continues to operate in murkier waters.

Regulation vs. rebellion: the billion-dollar split in prediction markets

Polymarket is nearing a $200 million raise at a comparable valuation, per The Information. Despite being banned for U.S. users, the platform has thrived, processing $3.2 billion in election bets in 2024 alone.

Its integration with X embeds real-time prediction data into social feeds, blurring the line between gambling and crowd-sourced forecasting.

But Polymarket’s success comes with risks. CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam has repeatedly singled out offshore platforms “providing exposure to U.S. customers,” a thinly veiled reference to the market’s VPN-reliant user base.

While backers like Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Vitalik Buterin bet on its censorship-resistant model, the looming question is whether regulators will tolerate its growth, or clamp down harder.

