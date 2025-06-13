Dow, Nasdaq up 0.24%, S&P gains 0.38% on rate cut expectation

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 04:35
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13633+6.74%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0251+1.25%
U Coin
U$0.01232-0.96%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02888+0.62%

U.S. stocks gained on Thursday as investors weighed soft inflation data and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, with strong tech earnings helping offset trade uncertainty and sector-specific losses.

The S&P 500 rose 0.38% to close at 6,045.26, led by a rally in large-cap tech stocks. The benchmark index now sits less than 2% below its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.24%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 101.85 points, or 0.24%, to 42,967.62.

Oracle was the day’s standout performer, surging 13% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results and projecting over 70% growth in cloud infrastructure revenue next year, fueled by rising AI demand. 

The strong report lifted the broader tech sector and helped drive market gains.

The rally came despite a 4.8% drop in Boeing shares, which weighed on the Dow after one of its 787 Dreamliners crashed in India. Still, investor sentiment held up amid easing Treasury yields and softer economic data that pointed to potential Fed policy easing.

Rate cut expectations increasing

Expectations for a rate cut later this year have grown as investors interpret the weaker inflation and labor data as giving the Fed more room to ease without stoking price pressures.

The May producer price index rose just 0.1%, below expectations, while jobless claims showed signs of labor market softening. The data, combined with strong demand at a Treasury auction, sent yields lower, with the 10-year note dipping below 4.4%.

Trade tensions remained in focus as President Trump reiterated plans to send tariff warning letters to dozens of countries, though he signaled progress with China and other key partners. Despite ongoing uncertainty, investors appear cautiously optimistic.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Coin Center’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says crypto is at a crossroads, and urges policymakers to protect privacy and defend decentralized networks from overreach.
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000533+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:33
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0.05983+1.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+2.21%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00008172+6.79%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0004645-69.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U Coin
U$0.01229-1.12%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000201+0.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.705-0.11%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006716-1.08%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47

Trending News

More

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933