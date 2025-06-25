More and More XRP and BTC Holders Are Quietly Joining APT Miners, Earning Passive Income Every Day

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 21:54
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$540.7+7.38%
Threshold
T$0.0132+10.36%
Solana
SOL$196.02+11.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.07181+4.51%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,250.36+4.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02524+0.91%
XRP
XRP$2.563+9.51%
Aptos
APT$3.869+9.26%

In this volatile crypto market, more investors are beginning to ask: Is frequent trading really suitable for everyone?

Many people who hold XRP and Bitcoin have quietly changed their direction – they have chosen APT Miner cloud mining, hoping to use a more stable method to allow their assets to continue to appreciate in value, rather than being swayed by market sentiment.

In APT Miner, you don’t need to buy a mining machine or have any technical knowledge. Just select the contract and the system will automatically run and settle for you. Waking up every day and watching the balance steadily increase is the most reassuring state.

Some users easily make $7,355 per day. This is not based on hype, but a smart and sustainable way to earn passive income.

APT Miner was established in Warrington, UK in 2018. It holds a formal license and has long been committed to providing transparent, efficient and low-threshold cloud mining services to users around the world. The platform uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent computing power allocation system, which not only saves electricity but also improves mining efficiency. The income can be checked in real time without any hidden fees.

How to Use APT Miner

1: Register now to get a $15 reward (check in daily to get $0.6)

2: Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. APT Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet your different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner. Take a close look at the available options and consider factors such as contract length, potential returns, and associated costs.

For more contract information, please visit the APT Miner platform’s official website.

3: Start to make profit: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically complete your mining tasks and serve you. APT Miner’s advanced technology ensures that your mining operations run efficiently and maximize your potential profits.

As mining progresses, earnings will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track the progress of mining through the platform control panel and withdraw earnings when you are ready.

APT Miner Platform Advantages

The platform relies on top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine and Canaan Creative to build a stable and efficient mining system, ensuring continuous computing power output and operational reliability. Since its legal registration in the UK in 2018, the platform has developed steadily under government supervision and has attracted more than 9 million users worldwide with its advanced technology, forming a large and real user base.

In terms of user experience, the platform interface is simple and intuitive, and even novices who are new to cryptocurrency can easily operate it. At the same time, it supports a variety of mainstream digital currency settlement methods, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, USDT, etc., providing users with a flexible asset management method.

In terms of profit mechanism, the platform has designed a contract model with daily settlement, which can obtain fixed income every 24 hours. The principal will be automatically returned after the contract ends, helping users achieve steady and continuous profit growth.

For more and more investors who are pursuing steady returns, APT Miner is not only a safe haven to avoid market fluctuations, but also a new path for crypto assets to grow steadily.

Instead of repeatedly entering and exiting the ups and downs and watching day and night, it is better to choose a more worry-free and long-term way. The essence of investment has never been to chase the trend, but to see who can go further. Steady and steady is the real confidence to go through the bull and bear markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1.1596+1.11%
1
1$0.003953+8.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09064+8.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,579.3+4.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02523+0.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00928+8.15%
SOON
SOON$0.9056+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 09:38
Share

Trending News

More

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.