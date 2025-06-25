Cork Protocol exploiter launders stolen funds via Tornado Cash, donates 10 ETH to developers’ legal fund

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:56
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
Octavia
VIA$0.0182+15.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+11.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,162.07+10.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02452+6.65%

The attacker(s) that exploited the Cork protocol for millions earlier this year has resurfaced to launder their loot and make a surprise donation.

On Wednesday, June 25, blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged renewed activity from wallet addresses tied to exploiters of the decentralized finance platform Cork Protocol. The movements marked the first recorded from the hacker since draining roughly $12 million from the protocol in May.

The first transaction saw 1,410 ETH (ETH), worth around $3.2 million, sent to Tornado Cash, the infamous crypto mixing service commonly used by cyber attackers to obscure transaction trails. Shortly after, the attacker transferred an additional 3,110 ETH, bringing the total laundered to 4,520 ETH, approximately $11 million at current prices.

In a surprising twist, the attacker also sent a 10 ETH donation to a Juicebox campaign raising funds for the legal defense of Tornado Cash developers, Alexey Pertsev and Roman Storm. 

While the reason for the donation remains unclear, it comes as the developers face legal charges for the use of the mixer by cybercriminals and sanctioned entities. The platform has continued to be a go-to tool for laundering stolen crypto assets, especially in high-profile exploits.

The Cork Protocol attacker’s latest movements further complicate the platform’s ongoing efforts to recover the stolen funds. In a statement released earlier this month, Cork Protocol reassured users that it is still working toward asset recovery, but the transfer of funds to Tornado Cash may now further hinder those efforts.

How the Cork Protocol hack happened

The attack on Cork Protocol took place on May 28 around 11:39 UTC and targeted the platform’s wstETH:weETH market, leading to a loss of approximately 3,761 wrapped staked ETH (wstETH).

According to the Cork team, the attacker exploited two advanced loopholes in the protocol’s code to pull off the hack, and deployed a malicious hook that bypassed usual validation checks.

Upon draining the funds, decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch was used to swap the assets, making them harder to trace or recover.

Cork Protocol says it continues to work closely with security partners to address the fallout and tighten security measures to guard against similar attacks in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1.1596+1.11%
1
1$0.003953+8.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09064+8.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,579.3+4.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02523+0.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00928+8.15%
SOON
SOON$0.9056+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 09:38
Share

Trending News

More

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.