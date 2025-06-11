Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.11) PANews 2025/06/11 10:37

MEME $0.001863 +4.13% AI $0.1478 +2.14% LABUBU $0.013777 -11.43% MEMES $0.00008887 +0.69%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓6/11 Update:

ETH MEME SPX hits new high, labubu market sentiment continues

Bonk ecosystem useless reached a new high, 10 times in one week

$AURA Raydium’s first meme, the market maker pulls the price ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!