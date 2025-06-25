Next Shiba Inu? Neo Pepe Coin rockets to $2m in stage 4 of presale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:48
RealLink
REAL$0,07188+4,59%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,0008214+19,91%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000637+10,20%
DAO Maker
DAO$0,0878+6,68%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000753+13,40%
NEO
NEO$5,142+14,75%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000309+14,44%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Neo Pepe has surged past $2m in its presale, combining memecoin buzz with real utility and DAO-powered governance. Could this be 2025’s Shiba Inu moment?

Table of Contents

  • Why this presale stands out
  • NEOP is creating explosive buzz
  • How to join Neo Pepe Coin’s movement
  • Conclusion

Neo Pepe (NEOP) has burst onto the crypto scene with an impressive $2 million raised in stage 4 of its presale, priced at $0.083 per token. This rapid growth places Neo Pepe squarely among the top Pepe coins.

Unlike traditional memecoins, Neo Pepe offers investors a unique proposition through its fully decentralized governance model. Managed entirely by its community via a DAO, decisions about treasury allocations, exchange listings, and strategic developments are transparently made on-chain through the NEOPGovernor contract.

Neo Pepe’s structure draws comparisons to Shiba Inu (SHIB), highlighting it as a potential successor and arguably one of the leading Pepe coins entering the crypto marketplace.

Why this presale stands out

  • Rapid presale success: Raised over $2 million, currently in Stage 4.
  • Innovative DAO model: Community-driven governance with transparent voting processes.
  • Auto-liquidity feature: Allocates 2.5% of each transaction to liquidity pools, bolstering long-term price stability.
  • Fixed token supply: Limited to 1 billion tokens, ensuring scarcity and value preservation.
  • Strategic token burns: Controlled token burn mechanisms capped at 5%, activated only with community approval.

NEOP is creating explosive buzz

Neo Pepe is swiftly distinguishing itself from other memecoins through its structured presale, meticulous tokenomics, and robust governance infrastructure:

  • Progressive presale stages: Early adopters benefit most from progressively rising token prices, fostering urgency.
  • Hourly token unlocking: Post-launch unlock strategy prevents sudden market dumps, protecting investor interests.
  • Transparent economics: 45% tokens allocated for presale, 25% marketing, 10% liquidity, and clearly defined developer and ecosystem funds.

Check out Crypto Vlog’s fresh analysis of the Neo Pepe Presale, exploring exactly why this coin is sparking serious excitement in the crypto community.

How to join Neo Pepe Coin’s movement

Participating in the Neo Pepe presale is straightforward:

  1. Visit the official Neo Pepe website at NeoPepe.ai.
  2. Purchase tokens using Ethereum (ETH), USDT, or other supported cryptocurrencies.
  3. Monitor token allocation and unlocking schedule live.

Conclusion

Neo Pepe isn’t merely hype, it’s a serious crypto contender backed by real governance, real utility, and real community enthusiasm.

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit the official website and connect via Telegram and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1,1596+1,11%
1
1$0,003953+8,59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,09064+8,33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$115 579,3+4,32%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02523+0,71%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00928+8,15%
SOON
SOON$0,9056+7,43%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 09:38
Share

Trending News

More

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.