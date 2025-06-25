CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

By: PANews
2025/06/25 18:00

Original title: Circle execs and VCs misread the market—it cost them $2B

Original author: Protos

Original translation: Ismay, BlockBeats

Editor's note: Circle's stock price has continued to soar since its listing. CRCL has soared from the issue price of US$29.30 to US$300, becoming one of the biggest winners at the intersection of Wall Street and the crypto circle. However, in this equity feast of the leading stablecoin, the earliest executives and venture capitalists have become "losers" who missed the main uptrend. Many of them chose to reduce their holdings on the day of the IPO, missing out on potential gains of billions of dollars in just two weeks. This not only reveals a serious misjudgment of market expectations, but also reflects the cognitive gap between the primary and secondary markets in the new era of crypto finance. When even the founders cannot predict the true value of their own stocks, we may have to rethink: Who is the real smart money in this era full of narrative drive and emotional leverage?

The following is the original content:

Executives and venture capitalists who chose to sell shares in Circle's (ticker: CRCL) IPO missed out on a rocket-like stock price surge.

As of June 6, 2025, these early sellers have missed out on potential profits of up to $1.9 billion. Rather than selling, it is better to say that they "lost because they didn't buy" - their choice is tragic.

The executives and VCs cashed out at $29.30 per share, earning a combined $270 million. But if they had held on for a few more weeks, their shares could have been worth billions.

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Take Circle's chief product and technology officer, for example. He sold 300,000 Class A common shares in the IPO at $29.30 per share. If he had not sold these shares, their value per share would have reached $240.28 as of the close of last Friday. In other words, he personally lost about $63 million in potential gains.

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Circle's chief financial officer also sold 200,000 shares at the same price in the IPO, missing out on about $42 million in proceeds.

Even the founder Jeremy Allaire was not spared. He sold 1.58 million shares in the IPO, also at $29.30 per share. If he had chosen to hold on at the time, he would now have an additional paper profit of up to $333 million.

CRCL hits new high: founders sell 330 million, early shareholders collectively miss out on 1.9 billion

Circle VC Misses Out on Billion-Dollar Gains

In Circle's initial public offering (IPO), venture capitalists, executives and other insiders sold a total of at least 9,226,727 shares of common stock at a price of $29.30 per share.

Although these stocks brought them a considerable cash profit of US$270 million, the "opportunity cost" of this transaction was staggering just two weeks later.

If they had chosen to continue holding these shares, they would have made an additional $1.9 billion today.

Objectively speaking, some venture capital firms only sold part of their holdings in the IPO. For example, General Catalyst, a well-known venture capital firm, only sold about 10% of its CRCL shares. According to its latest Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm currently still holds more than 20 million shares.

The situation is similar for founder Jeremy Allaire, who still holds more than 17 million shares and has options and restricted shares. Many other venture capital firms and company executives also retained a significant portion of their initial investments.

But even so, the decision to sell at $29.30 is still quite embarrassing when CRCL's stock price has soared to $240.28. Although no one can predict the future, the prediction error of 88% is undoubtedly a "shocking misjudgment" and has already left its place in financial history.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1.1596+1.11%
1
1$0.003953+8.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09064+8.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,579.3+4.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02523+0.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00928+8.15%
SOON
SOON$0.9056+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 09:38
Share

Trending News

More

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.