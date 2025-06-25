Russian ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5 moves $9.3B in four months: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 18:27
MAY
MAY$0.03015+3.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+11.11%

Russia’s efforts to build alternative payment systems outside Western financial rails may be gaining traction through a new ruble-pegged crypto asset.

Per a June 25 report by the Financial Times, a stablecoin with ties to Russia has quietly processed over $9.3 billion in transactions just four months after its launch.

Called A7A5, the stablecoin launched in Kyrgyzstan in February 2025 and is marketed as the first digital token fully backed by the Russian ruble.

The token is presented as an independent and transparent project, but its ties to sanctioned entities suggest it may be part of broader efforts to bypass Western sanctions and enable cross-border payments for Russian businesses restricted by the U.S., EU, and UK.

Ties to Garantex, Grinex, and Russia’s sanctions workaround

A7A5 has been linked to blacklisted entities, including Promsvyazbank, a Russian bank under U.S. and EU restrictions, and A7, a company tied to controversial businessman Ilan Șor, who is convicted of embezzling $1 billion in Moldova.

The token’s launch came shortly after U.S. authorities shut down Garantex, a major Russian crypto exchange accused of facilitating over $60 billion in illicit transactions. Around the same time, a new exchange called Grinex was launched in Kyrgyzstan, one that now serves as the main trading venue for A7A5.

Before Garantex was taken down, significant volumes of USDT were reportedly moved from Garantex wallets into A7A5, and later onto Grinex. Blockchain analytics firms Elliptic and Global Ledger suggest Grinex may be a successor platform, though Grinex denies any direct connection.

Grinex is said to handle trades exclusively in A7A5, Russian rubles, and USDT. Trading activity reportedly spikes during Moscow business hours, hinting at a concentrated user base tied to Russian businesses.

Researchers at the Centre for Information Resilience also noted that A7A5 may be part of Russia’s efforts to spread political influence overseas, and found online connections between the token and websites used in information campaigns in Moldova.

Despite the concerns, A7A5’s team denies links to illicit payment activity and claims the token was built to serve the growing demand for stablecoins pegged to Russia’s local fiat. Per the FT, CEO Leonid Shumakov stated that Kyrgyzstan was chosen for its “friendly jurisdiction” status, and to help Russian users cope with increasing international pressure.

The remarks echo the broader push by policymakers across the region to develop alternative payment methods. Back in April, Russian officials advocated for local stablecoin alternatives, particularly after U.S. authorities froze $23 million worth of USDT on Garantex as part of broader international crackdown.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1.1596+1.11%
1
1$0.003953+8.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09064+8.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Nexchain has continued to grow as one of the top crypto presales in 2025. In Stage 27, the project has raised more than $10.3 million. Tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing at $0.30, leaving early buyers with an expected return of 278%. The launch of Whitepaper v2.0 set out updates to the [...] The post Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,579.3+4.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02523+0.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00928+8.15%
SOON
SOON$0.9056+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 09:38
Share

Trending News

More

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.