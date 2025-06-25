U.S. Senator Lummis calls for market structure and passage of the GENIUS Act

Ethereum Could Make an Aggressive Recovery, as Maxi Doge Goes Up

Crypto News Despite the rough week that cut off over 16% off of Ethereum's tip, recent predictions hint at an aggressive recovery soon, fueled primarily by historic patterns and growing institutional support. But perhaps the clearest indicator that the recent crash was just a minor seatback was the promptitude with which $ETH started regaining its lost ground. The deepest crash was yesterday, when Ethereum dipped as low as $3,504 for just a moment. It's now back above the $3,800 floating line with a 0.84% boost over the last 24 hours. This swift recovery falls in line with its historic pattern defined by the asset's ascending trend line, which became noticeable in August of this year. As the chart shows, $ETH bounced off of the $3,400-$3,800 support line three other times this year. More importantly, each recovery stage resulted in a sharp peak, which could suggest a strong rally coming; one with an ATH potential. When that happens, we may also see projects like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) gain a lot of attention as the $3.5M presale sees increased investor participation. 'Crypto Dip Is Fooling Most People' Says Analyst While Predicting Massive $ETH Bull Ahead Market conditions may set Ethereum up for a massive bull push soon. This is what crypto analyst Dan Gambardello believes when looking at Ethereum's risk model chart. According to Gambardello, Ethereum's bound to go higher than its recent ATH and he rests his argument primarily on the growing institutional participation. Do you think that these institutions are pouring into Ethereum and getting ready to approve all these altcoin ETFs […] right as Ethereum is just barely testing ATH from last cycle and you think this is the top for Ethereum? —Dan Gambardello, X post Gambardello's assessment points at the rampant Ethereum hoarding among the top public investors,…