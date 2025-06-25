Pop Mart’s three-stage rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage a trillion-dollar market?

By: PANews
2025/06/25 15:00
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.004087+20.17%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000309+14.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.45%

Author: Yue Xiaoyu

Pop Mart’s three-stage rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage a trillion-dollar market?

Why is Pop Mart’s Labubu so popular?

First of all, Labubu’s design is very unique.

Different from the sweet image of traditional trendy toys, Labubu’s style is simply about individuality and rebellion, which actually satisfies the emotional values of young people.

Consumers regard it as an "emotional container" and gain a sense of belonging and personal expression through collecting, modifying and sharing dolls.

Emotional value is the foundation, and the starting point of a trend is emotion.

Secondly, Pop Mart’s blind box mechanism and hunger marketing can stimulate consumers’ dopamine-driven purchasing impulse.

Strict control over production capacity has led to a shortage of babies, with the secondary market premium being dozens of times higher (such as a 1284% premium on the Vans co-branded model). In fact, there are rumors that Pop Mart even has a secondary market operator.

I don’t know if this is true, but Pop Mart officials did condone or indirectly support scalpers in hoarding goods, adding fuel to the fire and creating the illusion of scarcity.

Third, it is the star effect.

Thai female star Lisa posted Labubu on Instagram many times, triggering a global craze. Later, European and American stars such as Rihanna and Beckham also joined in, greatly increasing the exposure of Labubu.

Through the overseas expansion strategy of "Southeast Asia first, Europe and the United States later", Pop Mart combined localized operations to accurately reach various regions. In addition, with high-end site selection and celebrity endorsements, it has created a light luxury brand image, making Labubu a global trend.

This is exactly the same as the way the previous NFT (called digital collectibles in China) craze developed.

In short, to put it in a nutshell, the rise of Pop Mart is a three-stage rocket: emotional value -> marketing amplification -> social detonation.

Level 1: Emotional Ignition

Through unique design and cultural resonance, Labubu ignites consumers' demand for personal expression and emotional sustenance, laying the foundation for a craze.

Level 2: Mechanism Acceleration

Blind boxes, limited sales and hunger marketing act as "boosters" to amplify market demand through scarcity and speculative psychology, driving up the secondary market boom.

Level 3: Social Detonation

The celebrity effect and social media communication act as "detonators", transforming Labubu into a global social currency and driving viral spread.

This model has been verified many times by Pop Mart. As early as 2016, Pop Mart launched the first popular Molly series, followed by the Dimoo series in 2018, and now the Labubu series.

This shows that this model is indeed effective and can be used repeatedly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

The post EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD steadies after registering nearly 0.5% gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) could continue to struggle amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, the United States (US) and China, along with the ongoing US government shutdown. US President Trump commented on Friday that there was no reason to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping during the upcoming summit in South Korea in two weeks. Trump also announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China warned that it will retaliate if Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, raising fears of how the trade war will impact the US economy. The first US Federal paychecks for October were expected on Friday but were delayed due to the government shutdown. The disruption is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, as the United States observes the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, with no resolution to the shutdown yet in sight. The EUR/USD pair also draws support as the Euro (EUR) gains ground amid easing political tensions in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister after Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation. Investors’ sentiment improved as Lecornu indicated that dissolving parliament and thus holding snap elections was unlikely. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting accounts showed that policymakers broadly agreed the current policy stance remains consistent with the 2% medium-term inflation target. ECB members concurred that current interest rates are sufficiently strong to handle potential shocks amid two-sided inflation risks. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded…
EUR
EUR$1.1597+1.18%
1
1$0.003949+8.04%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09064+8.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 09:39
Share
Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

PANews reported on October 13th that Base co-founder Jesse Pollak posted on the X platform: "I've learned that a centralized exchange (CEX) is charging projects applying for listing a 9% fee on their token supply, and many other exchanges are charging fees of several percentage points. This practice is extremely harmful and has formed an industry monopoly. We must break this situation as soon as possible and promote a permissionless, on-chain coin listing mechanism."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00923+9.10%
SOON
SOON$0.9064+9.85%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 09:38
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.2091+14.95%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00368-2.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share

Trending News

More

EUR/USD treads water above 1.1600 amid US-China trade tensions, government shutdown

Base Lianchuang: A certain CEX's listing fee is as high as 9% of the total token supply, calling for permissionless on-chain listings

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

The total stablecoin supply has risen to an all-time high of $301.5 billion

Last night, there were two whales that opened long positions: one with a floating profit of $1.561 million and one with a profit of $265,000 after closing the position.