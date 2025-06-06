A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

PANews
2025/06/06 14:56
Major
MAJOR$0.17442+3.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0164+4.25%

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for "Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)", covering four major tracks: exchanges/wallets, custody and compliance infrastructure, payment acquiring, and banks/brokers.

Coinbase, Circle, Anchorage, DBS Vickers, FOMO Pay, etc. are all on the list. With the compliance dividend, Singapore's crypto ecosystem is taking shape, and regional funds and institutions are gathering at an accelerated pace.

A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Coin Center’s Peter Van Valkenburgh says crypto is at a crossroads, and urges policymakers to protect privacy and defend decentralized networks from overreach.
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000533+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:33
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0.05983+1.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+2.26%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0000814+6.46%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000443-70.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U Coin
U$0.01235-0.56%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001727-13.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.738+0.46%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006702-1.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47

Trending News

More

Is privacy crypto’s last stand? Industry experts on the legal battles ahead

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933