“The whale with 100% winning rate in three battles against ETH” increased its ETH short position again in the early morning, and the current position is worth 122 million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/06/25 08:27
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale" added another 10,000 ETH short orders at $2,452 after the rebound this morning. He now holds 50,000 ETH short orders, with a position value of $122 million.

He opened a short position of 40,000 ETH on June 11, and made a profit of more than 20 million US dollars when ETH fell to $2,200 two days ago, but he did not close the position. Instead, after ETH rebounded early this morning, he added another 10,000 ETH short position at $2,452.

His current position is: 10x short 50,000 ETH, worth US$122 million, opening price US$2,725, liquidation price US$2,828, and the current floating profit of the position is US$13.71 million.

The firm may still opt to remain private as discussions are ongoing, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Coinstats2025/10/12 04:26
Tom Lee, who has been much talked about recently with his company's investments in Ethereum, made a statement for the first time after the decline.
Coinstats2025/10/12 05:00
BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
