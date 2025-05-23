Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Author: Nancy, PANews

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.

Breaking the MEV and robot race, the development team Ellipsis Labs has released a new work

Recently, Gavel has sparked heated discussions on social media with its innovative mechanism and has received public mentions and recognition from toly many times.

According to reports, Gavel is a full-chain capital formation and liquidity launch platform for Solana, dedicated to solving the problems of robot preemption, MEV (maximum extractable value) attacks, liquidity pinching, etc. that are common in the current on-chain financing process.

Gavel's core mechanisms include: fair distribution mechanism (supporting multiple public issuance methods, distributing tokens according to investment ratio, etc.), anti-sniping mechanism (preventing robots from taking profits, and ensuring that the financing price is consistent with the online trading price), anti-sandwich AMM (exclusive AMM architecture design to prevent front-end and back-end transactions from exploiting users), temporary liquidity (automatically recovering liquidity funds in batches for token repurchase and destruction), and on-chain governance and automated execution.

Simply put, Gavel's design concept is to reduce the negative impact of MEV on users and projects through technical means, improve the fairness and security of token issuance, and provide the Solana project with efficient and low-cost financing and liquidity start-up solutions.

In order to demonstrate Gavel's full-process capabilities, the team has specially launched a test token $IBRL to simulate the complete mechanism of "public offering + listing + liquidity recovery + token destruction". This token has no current or future use, and all funds are 100% used to verify Gavel's operating logic.

$IBRL's public sale attracted 2,480 investors, raising a total of 30,747 SOL. As of press time, Gavel data shows that $IBRL's market value exceeds $36 million, and the transaction volume in the past 24 hours is about $32 million. Currently, $IBRL has destroyed about 3.97 million SOL, and there are about 17,000 SOLs left to be destroyed.

The development company Ellipsis Labs is the driving force behind Gavel and is also a star development team in the Solana ecosystem. It has launched well-known projects such as Phoenix, SolFi and SolFi, and has received tens of millions of dollars in investment support from Paradigm, Robot Ventures, Paradigm and Toly himself. Co-founder Jarry Xiao once worked at Solana Labs. Another co-founder @0xShitTrader has publicly mentioned the negative impact of sandwich attacks on the Solana ecosystem many times, and participated in the research on anti-sandwich attack AMM (sr-AMM) with Paradigm executives through Solana's unofficial research institution Umbra Research. Gavel's sr-AMM is the result of this research.

From this point of view, Gavel is not trying to compete with low-threshold MEME launch platforms such as Pump.fun, Letsbonk.fun, and Believe, but is focused on providing a professional issuance mechanism with higher standards and stronger defense capabilities for Solana projects that require high-standard, structured financing.

For Solana, the emergence of Gavel not only provides the project party with a more reliable issuance tool, but may also become a key variable in attracting high-quality projects to settle in. You know, Franklin Templeton pointed out in a recent report that 70% of AI agents prefer to be deployed on Solana because of its high performance and low-cost transaction characteristics. However, Solana has always been the hardest hit area for MEV.

Solana's MBTI personality, IBRL becomes an alternative community culture

Since last year, Toly has frequently mentioned "Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency" in his tweets, using it as the core technical narrative for Solana's network performance optimization. IBRL not only reflects Solana's technical vision in the blockchain field, which is to lower the threshold for participating in decentralized capital markets through high throughput and low latency, but also demonstrates its ambition to replicate the depth and liquidity of traditional capital markets through technological innovation, aiming to eliminate high-cost intermediaries and enable ordinary users to participate in more mainstream markets at low cost.

In a tweet, Toly humorously compared IBRL to Solana’s “MBTI personality type”, emphasizing its high performance and innovative qualities in the blockchain field. He also shared the Solana roadmap website created by Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz on Twitter. The website only has one sentence “IBRL”, which directly points to Solana’s core concept.

Especially now, Solana is showing a trend of rapid expansion in the RWA field. Infrastructure such as Gavel can provide professional matching functions in the field of tokenized assets, thereby further opening up the development space of RWA and helping to realize the narrative vision of IBRL. For example, Kraken announced a partnership with Backed to launch the xStock platform on the Solana blockchain, providing tokenized versions of US stocks (such as Apple, Tesla and Nvidia stocks) to qualified customers in non-US markets. ; Private Corda blockchain development team R3 will work with Solana to enter the public "Internet capital market", with more than $10 billion in real-world on-chain assets issued by asset management companies, banks, etc.; Monetary Metals and ORO Labs cooperated to launch the first interest-earning gold token on Solana, providing institutional investors with a new asset class for income generation; online brokerage company Robinhood submitted a 42-page RWA tokenization framework proposal to the SEC, explicitly mentioning Solana and Base as the preferred network for its RWA exchange, etc.

It can be said that IBRL is not only a synonym for Solana performance optimization, but has gradually evolved into a community cultural symbol and strategic vision, helping to build a high-performance on-chain capital market.

As one of the exploration paradigms of this concept, Gavel is still in its early stages, and it will take time to verify whether its mechanism can be implemented on a large scale in the future.