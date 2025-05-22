“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

PANews
2025/05/22 09:44
Known ones are:

Justin Sun: Founder of TRON, largest holder of $TRUMP
Kain Warwick: Founder of Synthetix, Australian crypto entrepreneur
Vincent Deriu, Advisor at Synthetix
Morten Christensen: Trader (only spent $1,200)
Sheldon Xia: Founder of BitMart "Ogle": Consultant of World Liberty Financial, pseudonym
MemeCore Representative: Representative of Singapore startups
Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer, Kronos Research
Nikita Anufriev, Founder of the “Headliners” Podcast
Oh Sang-rok: Korean startup founder

Anonymous Account:
“Smooth Operator”
"Booblino"
"Giant Baby Corn"

Data shows that the top 220 token holders spent a total of $148 million to have the opportunity to participate in this event, which is an average of $670,000 per person, but the person who spent the least only spent $1,200.

Who is the biggest complainer of this meal???

