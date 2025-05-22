PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through $111,000 to hit a record high; "Trump Coin Dinner" will be held in the early morning of the 23rd Beijing time

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

On Thursday local time, US President Trump will invite the 220 people who hold the most "Trump Coin" to a dinner, and the top 25 holders will have the opportunity to visit the White House. The dinner will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia. Guests must arrive before 5:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. Friday morning Beijing time), and dinner will start at 7 p.m. and may last until 10 p.m. Sun Yuchen, a representative of Singaporean cryptocurrency company MemeCore, and Australian cryptocurrency investor Warwick have all confirmed their attendance. In addition, multiple organizations plan to organize protests during the dinner.

Crypto Czar David Sacks: GENIUS Act will release “trillions” of dollars in demand for U.S. Treasuries

According to CNBC, David Sacks, crypto adviser to US President Trump, said that if the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulatory bill, is passed, it will release "trillions of dollars" of demand for US Treasury bonds. The bill has broken the filibuster threshold in the Senate procedural vote. Sacks said that the bill will provide a legal framework for the $200 billion unregulated stablecoin market and strengthen the dominance of the US dollar. Despite the full support of the White House, Democrats still question whether the bill has a conflict of interest between the president and his family.

The GENIUS bill passed with 69 votes and entered the amendment stage

According to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate passed a motion to debate the GENIUS Act by 69 votes to 31, marking the official entry of the stablecoin regulation bill into the amendment discussion stage. The previous procedural vote was passed by 66 votes.

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate cryptocurrencies and blockchain

According to Brecorder, Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance announced that the government has officially established the Digital Asset Management Authority (PDAA) to fully regulate the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.

SafeMoon's former CEO Karony was found guilty of three counts and may face 20 years in prison

According to the announcement of the U.S. Department of Justice, Braden John Karony, former CEO of SafeMoon, was found guilty of all three charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The jury ruled that he illegally misappropriated millions of dollars of user funds to purchase luxury homes and luxury cars, deceived investors and manipulated liquidity pools. Karony faces up to 45 years in prison, and the court has ordered the confiscation of approximately $2 million in assets. Among the conspirators, Thomas Smith has pleaded guilty, and Kyle Nagy is still at large. According to Protos, he will face 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice has seized the domain name of LummaC2 malware to combat the theft of crypto wallet information

According to the US Department of Justice, law enforcement agencies, Microsoft and multinational agencies have seized LummaC2 malware infrastructure, involving 5 domain names and more than 2,300 related sites. LummaC2 specializes in stealing sensitive information such as crypto wallet mnemonics and bank accounts, and has been used in at least 1.7 million information theft attempts.

The Cyberspace Administration of China promotes the governance of information recommendation algorithms, and multiple platforms launch the "breaking the cocoon" function to improve recommendation diversity

The Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission continues to promote the "Clear and Bright Algorithm Governance" special action, supervising platforms such as Douyin, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo to optimize their recommendation mechanisms. Many platforms have launched functions such as "Cocoon Assessment" and "One-click Cocoon Break" to enhance content diversity and user autonomy. The platform also responded to the public's concerns about algorithm transparency and content quality by disclosing the principles of the algorithm, strengthening positive energy recommendations and screening vulgar content.

NFT/AI

OpenAI spends $6.4 billion to acquire AI hardware company founded by Jony Ive

According to OpenAI's announcement, OpenAI will acquire io, an AI equipment company founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, for $6.4 billion to advance into the hardware field. After the transaction is completed, Ive and his team LoveFrom will be fully responsible for the creative design work of OpenAI and io. This acquisition is the largest in OpenAI's history and integrates top software and hardware engineering and design forces.

OpenAI plans to launch 100 million AI "companion" devices, aiming to ship them by the end of next year

According to the Wall Street Journal, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previewed to employees the device he is developing with former Apple designer Jony Ive. Altman revealed that they plan to launch 100 million artificial intelligence "companion" devices, hoping that these devices can be integrated into daily life. It is reported that the product will be able to fully perceive the user's environment and life, will not interfere with the user, and can be placed in a pocket or on a desk, becoming the third core device that people put on the desk after the MacBook Pro and iPhone. Altman said this will be a "family of devices" and mentioned that he appreciates Apple's long-term way of integrating hardware and software products. He predicted that OpenAI will deliver a large number of high-quality devices "faster than any company launches 100 million new devices", and said the goal is to launch the first device by the end of next year.

Project News

FIFA announces partnership with Avalanche to develop dedicated L1 blockchain to expand Web3 strategy

According to CoinDesk, FIFA announced that it will cooperate with Avalanche to develop a dedicated Layer 1 blockchain to further expand its Web3 strategy. The blockchain will be built on Avalanche technology (formerly known as a subnet), using its customizable features to meet FIFA needs. This move follows the upgrade of the Avalanche9000 mainnet, aiming to attract more developers to create customized public chains. This is not the first time FIFA has entered the blockchain field. Before the 2022 Qatar World Cup, it released an NFT series on the Algorand chain. In April this year, FIFA revealed plans to migrate NFTs to an EVM-compatible chain. John Nahas, chief business officer of Ava Labs, said that Avalanche's technical advantages can support the high-performance requirements of global applications. At present, FIFA has only revealed that it will launch the World Cup NFT and digital collectibles platform, and has not announced other specific application scenarios of the new chain.

Nakamoto and KindlyMD announce strategic Bitcoin partnership with Anchorage ahead of merger

PANews reported on May 22 that according to official news, Nakamoto Holdings, a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, KindlyMD (KDLY), a Nasdaq-listed company, and Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, announced a strategic cooperation on Bitcoin. After the merger between Nakamoto and KindlyMD is completed, Anchorage Digital will serve as a custody and trading service provider to support KindlyMD's Bitcoin fund reserve plan. This cooperation is based on the $710 million financing agreement previously reached by the two parties (including $510 million PIPE financing), setting a record for the largest PIPE in the public market in the crypto field. Nakamoto founder David Bailey said that the goal is to incorporate Bitcoin into a compliant and transparent corporate financial framework, and Anchorage Digital's institutional-grade custody and trading infrastructure will ensure the security of assets.

Later in the day, it was reported that KindlyMD shareholders agreed to merge with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin company associated with Trump, which is expected to be completed in Q3 of this year .

Nasdaq plans to allow iShares Ethereum Trust to be subscribed and redeemed in physical form

According to SEC documents, Nasdaq proposed to amend the rules to allow iShares Ethereum Trust to support physical Ethereum subscriptions and redemptions, and to add Anchorage Digital as a custodian. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing Nasdaq's application for rule changes. The change is intended to improve the efficiency of ETF operations and allow authorized participants to directly deliver or receive Ethereum instead of cash. The name of the trust is also proposed to be changed to iShares Ethereum Trust ETF to reflect the consistency of the registration statement.

WLFI announced the purchase of some $B tokens to support the BUILDon project

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced its support for the BUILDon project and purchased some $B tokens. Later, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, World Liberty Finance purchased 636,961 $B tokens (BUILDon project) with 25,011 $USD1. Yesterday, it was reported that Binance Alpha added BUILDon(B).

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin may hit the $150,000-200,000 range before summer, and after a deep correction, it may reach $250,000 by the end of the year

According to The Daily Hodl, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes disclosed the asset allocation of his family office Maelstrom Fund in a recent interview on the Bankless YouTube channel: 60% in Bitcoin, 20% in Ethereum, and gold, mining stocks and government bonds. He predicted that Bitcoin may hit the $150,000-200,000 range before the summer, and after a deep correction, it may reach $250,000 by the end of the year; if Ethereum breaks through the $5,000 mark, it is expected to reach $10,000-20,000 at the end of the bull market. Hayes emphasized that the altcoin season will still come, but the focus may shift to new narratives rather than the current high FDV and low circulation tokens.

VanEck to launch Avalanche ecosystem-focused “PurposeBuilt” fund next month

According to Blockworks, asset management giant VanEck announced that it will launch the "PurposeBuilt" fund focusing on the Avalanche ecosystem next month. The fund is managed by the VanEck Digital Asset Alpha Fund team and will invest in liquidity tokens and venture capital projects in the fields of games, financial services, payments and AI. Pranav Kanade, portfolio manager of VanEck Digital Asset Alpha Fund, said that Avalanche was chosen because its L1 architecture allows developers to "have a complete technology stack", while C-Chain provides a product verification environment for early projects.

Solana Mobile: The second phone, Seeker, will start shipping on August 4 and will launch the SKR token

According to official news, Solana Mobile announced that its second mobile phone Seeker will start shipping on August 4, 2025. In addition, Seeker will launch SKR tokens, which are the native assets of Solana's mobile economy. SKR tokens will be directly issued to developers and users participating in the ecosystem.

Circle announces the launch of the cross-border payment network CPN mainnet, enabling real-time settlement through USDC

According to official news, Circle announced that the mainnet of the stablecoin-driven cross-border payment network Circle Payments Network (CPN) has been officially launched. This blockchain-based payment coordination protocol achieves real-time settlement through USDC and aims to transform the cross-border payment market. CPN already supports B2B supplier payments, cross-border remittances, corporate fund collection and other scenarios. The first batch of partners include Alfred Latam, Tazapay, etc., focusing on opening up stablecoin payment channels between Latin America and Asia. Circle revealed that it plans to expand its services to markets such as Nigeria, the European Union, and the United Kingdom in 2025.

Coinbase reveals data theft in December 2024 affected 69,461 users

According to The Block, Coinbase submitted documents to the Maine Attorney General's Office, confirming that the data breach in December 2024 affected 69,461 users. Hackers bribed overseas customer service staff to gain system access and stole KYC information including name, address and email address, but did not involve passwords, private keys and user funds. The documents show that hackers demanded a ransom of $20 million to threaten to disclose data. Coinbase previously said that the number of affected users was less than 1% of the total number, and the estimated cost of follow-up would be $180 million to $400 million.

Later in the news, ZachXBT stated that the Coinbase data leak hacker provoked on-chain and was suspected of laundering $42.5 million .

Huma Protocol releases $HUMA token model, first round of airdrop accounts for 5% of total

According to Huma Foundation, Huma Protocol launched its governance token $HUMA, with the initial circulation supply of TGE accounting for 17.33% of the total, and the total supply capped at 10 billion. $HUMA is used for governance voting, liquidity incentives, protocol income distribution, etc. The first round of airdrops accounted for 5% of the total, LP and ecological incentives accounted for 31%, and investors and teams accounted for 20.6% and 19.3% respectively. The token adopts a quarterly decreasing release mechanism, supports multi-chain deployment, and has completed security audits.

SlowMist: Potentially suspicious activity related to Nexo detected

Blockchain security company SlowMist Technology issued a security alert saying that it had detected potential suspicious activities related to the cryptocurrency platform Nexo. No specific details have been disclosed yet, but users are reminded to be vigilant and pay attention to the security of their funds.

Binance launches USD1 stablecoin and opens USD1/USDT trading pair

According to Binance's announcement, Binance officially launched USD1, a stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, at 20:00 (Beijing time) on May 22, and opened the USD1/USDT spot trading pair. USD1 is hosted by BitGo and is 1:1 anchored to the US dollar. The USD1 withdrawal function will be open at 20:00 on May 23.

Movement consultant Sam publicly accused the project of unfair airdrops, and 75,000 wallets were bundled and sold for more than $60 million in MOVE

According to Sam Thapaliya, a consultant of Movement project, the core team of Movement suspected that they manipulated 75,000 designated wallets to collect and bundle 60 million $MOVE during the airdrop period, causing market selling pressure. Sam called himself an early incubator and consultant of the project, but he has not received any compensation so far, and Movement has not fulfilled the modern currency reward agreement. He criticized the team for failing to curb Sybil attacks in the design of airdrops, but instead created extreme inequality by raising the threshold for ordinary users to receive.

Volatility Shares to Launch First XRP Futures ETF on Nasdaq Today

PANews reported on May 22 that according to DL News, the XRP futures ETF (code: XRPI) launched by Volatility Shares was listed on Nasdaq today, becoming the world's first XRP futures ETF. The fund will indirectly invest in XRP futures contracts through its Cayman subsidiary and plans to allocate at least 80% of its net assets to XRP-related derivatives. In addition, the company also plans to launch a 2x leveraged XRP futures ETF to provide higher risk-return exposure.

Binance: Those with at least 195 Alpha points are eligible to claim the Allo (RWA) airdrop, which will cost 15 points

Binance Alpha to List HUMA, Open for Trading and Airdrop Claims on May 26

Binance Alpha adds BUILDon (B)

Binance Alpha adds Allo (RWA)

dYdX reminds: More than 64.4 million ethDYDX have not yet been bridged, and will vote to terminate bridge contract support on June 9

Synthetix cancels $27 million token swap to acquire Derive due to community opposition

Financing News

World Foundation sells WLD to a16z and others at market price, raising $135 million

According to the Worldcoin announcement, the World Foundation subsidiary raised $135 million by selling WLD tokens at market prices to early supporters a16z and Bain Capital Crypto to support network expansion and the growth of Orb verification demand. This non-discounted direct purchase increased the circulation of WLD. As of now, World Network has more than 26 million users, and 12.5 million have completed Orb human identity verification.

Important data

BTC breaks through $111,000, hitting a new all-time high

The OKX market data shows that BTC has just broken through $111,000 and is currently trading at $111,263.70 per coin, with a daily increase of 2.10%.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin portfolio value exceeds $677 million, with 132% unrealized gains

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF has entered the top five ETFs by inflows year-to-date

Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, wrote on X that BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has quickly become one of the top five ETFs in the United States with its inflows so far this year, attracting more than $9 billion in investors' funds. Just a month ago, IBIT was only ranked 47th, but it has added $6.5 billion in inflows during this period. Recently, IBIT surpassed the short-term Treasury ETF, BIL, which is a sign that investor interest is shifting from traditional safe-haven assets such as cash and gold to digital assets such as Bitcoin. Balchunas pointed out that the current ETF landscape is beginning to reflect the main investment themes for 2024.

Tether issues another 2 billion USDT on the Tron network

According to Onchain Lens, Tether has issued another 2 billion USDT on the Tron network. Since 2025, Tether has issued a total of 18 billion USDT on the Tron network.

The circulation of yield-based stablecoins exceeded US$11 billion, accounting for 4.5% of the total stablecoin market size

A single transaction with a handling fee of more than $120,000 appeared on the Bitcoin network

Suspected “black money” was transferred through THORChain cross-chain and then sold 8698 ETH

The whale 0x0C86 opened a 40x leverage to go long on BTC, and his holdings have reached 900 BTC

Coinbase data hacker sold nearly 17,800 ETH in two hours for $44.94 million in DAI

Abraxas Capital hedged short BTC, ETH, and SOL on Hyperliquid, with a floating loss of more than $25 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $609 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflows

The whale shorted HYPE with 5x leverage and suffered a floating loss of 18.8 million US dollars. It added 2.04 million margin 2 hours ago to survive

Deribit Bitcoin options open interest hits record high of $42.5 billion

The whale who shorted HYPE with 5x leverage added 2 million USDC margin half an hour ago

Hyperliquid hits record highs with total open interest reaching $8.9 billion

Hyperliquid whale reduces its BTC long position by another $60 million, and its current position falls back to $1 billion

James Wynn's long position has dropped to $573 million, nearly half of its peak