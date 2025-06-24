Coinbase: Will support the migration of ZEN tokens to the Base chain, and suspend deposits, withdrawals and transactions during this period

PANews
2025/06/24 11:01
Horizen
ZEN$8.655+6.35%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7034+4.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01678+6.74%

PANews reported on June 24 that Coinbase announced that Horizen is transitioning from the Layer 1 Horizen blockchain to the Base-based ERC-20 token. The upgrade is expected to take place on July 23, 2025. Coinbase plans to temporarily suspend ZEN's sending/receiving/trading functions from July 16 to July 25 before the migration.

Coinbase added that it will support this migration and automatically convert ZEN tokens on Layer1 Horizen to ZEN tokens on Base, and plans to temporarily disable the Horizen network on July 16 to perform this upgrade. Coinbase reminds you not to deposit, transfer or trade ZEN during the migration period. Any deposits during this period (July 16 to July 25) cannot be restored. We will notify you separately after the service is restored.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07453+7.84%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.7914+4.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:19
SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher SharpLink Gaming, a star small-cap stock hailed by the market as the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy", was originally riding on the cusp of the
Capverse
CAP$0.09548-4.99%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.005005-5.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,030.88+2.42%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11754+9.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:00
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday. CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451. “As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X. Metaplanet has acquired 797 BTC for ~$93.6 million at ~$117,451 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% YTD 2025. As of 7/14/2025, we hold 16,352 $BTC acquired for ~$1.64 billion at ~$100,191 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/zFSH0WIima — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 14, 2025 The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read. Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income. Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible? As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet. Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13. Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash . Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.” Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins , adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.03523+3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07453+7.84%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.09266+3.07%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3977+2.97%
DROP
DROP$0.00001026-21.19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 13:00

Trending News

More

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Market: BNB breaks through $700

[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)