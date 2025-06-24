Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

PANews
2025/06/24 07:00
Chainlink
LINK$16.06+4.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002317-10.19%

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of changes in Web3 finance. This article will introduce several important AMM implementations in the Solana ecosystem, hoping to provide some help to LP (Liquidity Provider) on how to choose their investment strategy.

CPMM

CPMM ( Constant Product Market Maker ) is the most basic AMM implementation and is implemented in many products. Here we use the AMM based on constant product launched by Raydium as an example. The constant product means that the supply of the two tokens in the pool has a fixed product: X * Y = k.

For liquidity providers, when anyone adds liquidity (adds assets) to the pool, CPMM will automatically create an associated account for the wallet address and issue LP Token (each token pair has its own LP Token Mint). This LP Token is used to prove that the wallet address holds a share of a pool, and the corresponding Token will be destroyed when the liquidity provider withdraws.

The on-chain program of CPMM is developed using Anchor, and the program code can be found at https://github.com/raydium-io/raydium-cp-swap . Let’s briefly confirm how it achieves constant product.

First, when users use Raydium's CPMM to exchange tokens, swap-related instructions will be triggered.

For example (for illustrative purposes only, this article is not responsible for any token): when a user wants to use USDC to exchange TRUMP, they can exchange it through the TRUMP-USDC pool.

pond

TRUMP

USDC

7XzVsjqTebULfkUofTDH5gDdZDmxacPmPuTfHa1n9kuh

6p6xgHyF7AeE6TZkSmFsko444wqoP15icUSqi2jfGiPN

EPjFWdd5AufqSSqeM2qN1xzybapC8G4wEGGkZwyTDt1v

For example, let's look at this transaction . For simplicity, let's ignore other instructions in the transaction and only look at the Raydium part. Find Raydium CPMM: swapBaseInput :

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In Input Accounts, we can see that the input token is USDC and the output token is TRUMP. In the AMM of the Solana ecosystem, LP Pair can be simply represented by Token Account, without creating a new contract program and deploying it (such as the factory contract commonly used in Ethereum). When a transaction occurs, it interacts directly with Raydium's CPMM Program. The Solana program will modify the status of the corresponding Token Account through the incoming pool address, token address, etc. to perform swap operations.

For example, the code for the swapBaseInput instruction above can be found here . After a series of pre-checks, the exact amount of target tokens that can be exchanged is calculated in ConstantProductCurve.swap_base_input_without_fees :

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

The formula used is:

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

That is, after the total amount of TokenX and TokenY changes, their product should remain unchanged. The left side of the formula is the product after the change, and the right side is the product before the change.

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

After mathematical transformation, the above formula can be converted into the conversion formula of Δy (that is, the number of y tokens we can exchange):

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

That is, delta_y = (delta_x * y) / (x + delta_x) part in the code. Note that the calculation here does not include the handling fee, which has been deducted in the pre-logic of swap_base_input .

CLMM

CLMM (Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker) is also an AMM launched by Raydium. It is similar to Uniswap V3. Each token pair also has multiple fee tiers, and can create a corresponding pool for each tier.

Since the implementation of CLMM refers to Uniswap V3, when learning it, many concepts and implementation methods can refer to Uniswap's implementation. It also inherits Uniswap's concepts such as tick, multiple fee tiers, centralized liquidity, etc. More content can be found in the DEX development course launched by ZAN: DEX Development Practice - Uniswap Code Analysis - How Uniswap works - ZAN

However, it should be noted that, similar to CPMM, due to the characteristics of the Solana chain, Raydium CLMM does not need to deploy a separate contract for each pool, so there is no concept of factory contracts. This is different from Uniswap.

CLMM allows liquidity providers to select a price range when injecting funds, and the funds will be distributed only within the selected range:

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

For centralized liquidity pools, tokens exist on both sides of the current price. The price range selected in the above figure includes the current price, so the funds will be allocated to the two tokens in the pool.

We can also inject only one type of token to provide so-called one-sided liquidity (as shown below). This is somewhat similar to the limit order in the traditional financial model. LP funds will only be used when the token price reaches a certain range, but this model also has more risk points to consider.

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Generally speaking, for pools with small price fluctuations, LPs tend to choose a smaller range; conversely, for pools with very drastic price fluctuations, they tend to choose a larger range. The purpose of this is to try not to let the current price deviate from the price range you choose, causing too much impermanent loss.

It should be noted that although centralized liquidity can make LP's capital utilization rate higher, it also places higher demands on LP's financial awareness. LP needs to manage its own liquidity more actively. If LP fails to respond effectively, the frequent fluctuations on the chain will easily cause LP to suffer serious impermanent losses.

DLMM

DLMM (Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker) is an AMM product launched by Meteora. It is also a type of Uniswap V3. It is very similar to the CLMM mentioned above. DLMM also allows LPs to concentrate their funds within a certain range near the current price. However, DLMM is somewhat different in its specific implementation and provides some special features.

DLMM provides the concept of Bin. The pool will start from the base price and exist as a Bin every small Bin step. If the transaction occurs in the same Bin, the trader will enjoy zero slippage. This can greatly increase the transaction volume and transaction success rate. In theory, LP can earn more transaction fees.

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

Similar to CLMM, the tokens in the pool are also distributed on both sides of the current price, and one token only needs to provide unilateral liquidity. However, according to the concept of Bin, the currently activated Bin (indicating the current exchange price) has two tokens. That is:

  • Currently activated Bin: There are two tokens in it. Swapping tokens in the current Bin will be done at a fixed price with 0 slippage;
  • Other Bins: Distributed on both sides of the currently activated Bin, each with only a single token.

When the amount of tokens in the currently activated Bin changes, if the tokens of one party are reduced to 0, DLMM will set the currently activated Bin to the next Bin on its left or right according to the actual situation in the pool, thereby driving price changes in the pool.

When LP provides liquidity, DLMM provides 3 strategies, namely Spot, Curve and Bid Ask

  • Among them, Spot is the most universal, and basically all liquidity pools are suitable. It is considered to be the simplest liquidity strategy.
  • Curve is more suitable for pools with very small price changes, such as stablecoin pairs. The price fluctuations in these pools are very small, and as its shape reveals, concentrating LP funds in this range can maximize the transaction fees.
  • Bid Ask is more suitable for pools with very large price fluctuations. People tend to conduct more arbitrage transactions in such pools, and prices may be difficult to concentrate in a small range. This strategy usually requires LPs to frequently adjust their positions to prevent prices from deviating from the funding range they set. This is usually not easy because it involves market judgment.

Summarize

As an important part of the Web3 financial field, AMM promotes the popularization and development of decentralized finance through its unique mechanisms and innovations. With the continuous advancement of technology and the improvement of the ecosystem, AMM is expected to play a greater role in the future and further change the landscape of traditional finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07413+8.36%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.7862+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:19
SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher SharpLink Gaming, a star small-cap stock hailed by the market as the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy", was originally riding on the cusp of the
Capverse
CAP$0.09548-4.99%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.005022-3.68%
Ethereum
ETH$3,029.47+2.34%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11722+9.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:00
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday. CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451. “As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X. Metaplanet has acquired 797 BTC for ~$93.6 million at ~$117,451 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% YTD 2025. As of 7/14/2025, we hold 16,352 $BTC acquired for ~$1.64 billion at ~$100,191 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/zFSH0WIima — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 14, 2025 The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read. Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income. Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible? As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet. Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13. Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash . Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.” Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins , adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035065+3.09%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07413+8.36%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.09266+3.07%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3982+3.34%
DROP
DROP$0.00001026-21.19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 13:00

Trending News

More

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Trend Research's ETH purchases have generated a profit of $130 million