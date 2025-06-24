The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 01:00
Wink
LIKE$0.011554+1.29%
Chainlink
LINK$16.08+4.96%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002334-9.91%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

While DAG chains like Kaspa solve scalability, BlockDAG aims to connect this speed with real-world DeFi use cases, bridging DAG with payments, DEXs, and global finance by 2026.

Table of Contents

  • DAG alone isn’t enough, what’s been missing?
  • Building toward real-world utility
  • Why PoW+DAG matters for payments
  • Adoption momentum is already building
  • Not just a DAG chain, a Layer 1 built for finance

In the last few years, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology has emerged as a fast, scalable alternative to traditional blockchains. Projects like Kaspa have proven DAG’s potential with high throughput and near-instant confirmations. Yet, one gap remains, real-world adoption. DAG chains have yet to meaningfully integrate with decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, and global value transfer.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 1

That’s where BlockDAG is positioning itself. With a hybrid PoW+DAG architecture, EVM compatibility, and a roadmap focused on real-world financial tools, BlockDAG is doing more than scaling. It’s building the infrastructure to bring DAG technology into day-to-day finance, remittance, and on-chain trading, areas where scalability alone hasn’t been enough.

DAG alone isn’t enough, what’s been missing?

While DAG networks like Kaspa have solved some of blockchain’s deepest pain points, namely slow block times and throughput limits, they’ve largely focused on base infrastructure. Few DAG-based platforms have moved beyond the protocol layer. The result? Despite the tech advantage, usage has remained niche.

BlockDAG seems to have learned from this. Rather than rely solely on the novelty of DAG throughput, it pairs its architecture with several key components absent in earlier DAG networks:

  • Proof-of-Work consensus to ensure security and decentralization
  • EVM compatibility to onboard Ethereum-based developers
  • A no-code dApp builder to democratize access
  • DeFi-first infrastructure like DEXs, cross-chain bridges, and oracles

This layered approach aims not just to build a high-speed chain, but one that can carry real financial weight.

Building toward real-world utility

BlockDAG’s roadmap shows a clear intent to integrate DeFi and real-world use cases directly into the Layer 1 fabric. In Q4 2025, just two weeks before exchange listing, the network will activate key DeFi modules including:

  • A native decentralized exchange (DEX)
  • Lending and borrowing protocols
  • On-chain indexers and oracles
  • A multi-chain bridge for cross-network liquidity

These aren’t features planned far into the future, they are part of the six-week rollout timeline before listing begins. In a space where many chains promise post-listing development, BlockDAG is bringing that infrastructure to life before price discovery.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 2

But what stands out most is its long-term goal: to become a DAG-based settlement layer for real-time payments, cross-border remittance, and DEX routing. It’s the piece many scalable chains have missed, how to turn speed into utility.

Why PoW+DAG matters for payments

BlockDAG’s architecture borrows security from Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) while offering DAG’s parallel processing power. This hybrid model means BlockDAG can handle thousands of transactions per second without sacrificing security, critical for financial transactions.

In traditional Layer 1s, validators often batch transactions for efficiency, but that batching introduces latency, an issue in payment processing. BlockDAG’s DAG model enables parallel confirmation, while its PoW backbone ensures immutability and trustless consensus.

This combination makes it a potential fit for:

  • Decentralized point-of-sale systems
  • Real-time FX settlements
  • Cross-border DeFi micro-transactions
  • DEX routing with sub-second execution

These are not abstract use cases. If BlockDAG’s infrastructure rollout keeps pace with its roadmap, early adopters could be using BDAG for these functions by mid-2026.

Adoption momentum is already building

BlockDAG has already raised over $318 million in its presale, sold 23 billion BDAG coins, and attracted 2 million+ mobile users to its gamified mining app, X1. More than 18,000 ASIC miners have also been sold, with X30 and X100 deliveries beginning July 7, and X10 rigs shipping from August 15.

This momentum isn’t just hype, it’s resource mobilization. Funding at this scale gives BlockDAG the firepower to support its builder ecosystem, launch DeFi layers, and maintain low-latency, high-throughput performance.

The missing link between DAG and real-world payments? BlockDAG’s 2026 plan might just be it - 3

Further, its presale pricing strategy shows both confidence and strategy. While Batch 29 is priced at $0.0276, a limited-time offer of $0.0020 is still active, creating urgency ahead of a confirmed listing at $0.05, a potential 2,400%+ ROI window for early participants.

Not just a DAG chain, a Layer 1 built for finance

Where most DAG-based networks have focused on protocol-level speed, BlockDAG is building a top-to-bottom financial stack. It’s not just offering scalability, it’s building a use layer on top of that scalability.

Its roadmap is structured, its tools are already live, and its financial layer is timed to launch in sync with token availability. That level of alignment is rare among early-stage Layer 1s, and it’s exactly what makes BlockDAG a standout bet for users who care about actual crypto utility.

If the vision holds, BlockDAG might not just match what Kaspa achieved technically, it may exceed it functionally, by becoming the first DAG-based network to drive mainstream financial use.

Because speed alone doesn’t change finance, but scalable, secure, and usable speed just might.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07413+8.36%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.7862+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:19
SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher SharpLink Gaming, a star small-cap stock hailed by the market as the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy", was originally riding on the cusp of the
Capverse
CAP$0.09548-4.99%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.005022-3.68%
Ethereum
ETH$3,029.47+2.34%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11722+9.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:00
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday. CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451. “As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X. Metaplanet has acquired 797 BTC for ~$93.6 million at ~$117,451 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% YTD 2025. As of 7/14/2025, we hold 16,352 $BTC acquired for ~$1.64 billion at ~$100,191 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/zFSH0WIima — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 14, 2025 The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read. Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income. Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible? As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet. Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13. Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash . Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.” Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins , adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035065+3.09%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07413+8.36%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.09266+3.07%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3982+3.34%
DROP
DROP$0.00001026-21.19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 13:00

Trending News

More

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Trend Research's ETH purchases have generated a profit of $130 million