New Options for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and XRP holders: Explore Blockchain Cloud Mining

In today’s rapidly developing digital economy, “mining” is no longer the exclusive domain of geeks and technical players. With the popularization of blockchain technology and the breakthrough of cloud computing capabilities, cloud mining is quietly changing the way global users participate in the cryptocurrency market with the advantages of “no equipment required, remote operation, and automatic income”.

Today, from individual investors to small and medium-sized enterprises, more and more users are easily participating in the production and management of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin through blockchain cloud mining, a low-threshold and high-security path. This digital gold rush is being redefined by the two key words “simple” and “safe”.

The so-called cloud mining refers to renting computing power resources from remote data centers, and the platform completes the mining process on behalf of users, and users receive daily output currency dividends in the form of contracts. You don’t need to buy expensive mining machines or bear high electricity bills. Just choose a suitable computing power package on the platform to automatically start mining and enjoy daily income.

Blockchain Cloud Mining Platform Core Advantages

Sign up and get a bonus

New users can get an exclusive bonus worth $12 upon registration, which can be used for the daily sign-in mining function, easily producing a $0.6 system reward every day, and start the cloud mining journey at zero cost.

Legal compliance guarantee

The platform is officially authorized and regulated by British financial institutions, operates legally and compliantly, and provides users with a reliable blockchain cloud mining environment.

Military-grade security system

Adopting high-intensity encryption technology and multi-signature wallet mechanism, it fully guarantees the security of user data and assets, and the protection level is comparable to military standards.

Transparent operation mechanism

The entire platform interface is simple and intuitive, the mining process is displayed in real time, the contract details are clear, the income records can be checked, the payment process is open and transparent, and hidden fees are eliminated.

Flexible mining plan

Provide a variety of customized mining contracts, covering different needs and risk preferences, suitable for crypto novices to senior miners, helping every user to efficiently manage digital assets.

Green energy driven

All mining infrastructure is deployed in areas that use 100% renewable energy, practicing the concept of sustainable development and creating an environmentally friendly and safe blockchain ecosystem.

Technology-driven revenue automation

Based on the underlying architecture provided by blockchaincloudmining.com, the platform has built a unique consensus mechanism and computing power scheduling system, supporting users to customize computing power strategies through a visual interface. The system automatically settles revenue every day and quickly distributes it to user wallets, realizing the true meaning of “easy mining, automatic income”.

You can see a complete list of the new stable income contracts here.

How Blockchain Cloud Mining Works

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits. (The platform has launched a series of stable income contracts. For more contracts, please visit the official website.)

BlockchainCloudMining is a world-leading blockchain mining service platform headquartered in the UK with a legal registration certificate and financial regulatory qualifications.

Since its establishment in 2018, it has been committed to bringing efficient and transparent cloud mining services to global investors, with users in more than 190 countries.

Visit the official website to start your new mining journey and let your daily income create more possibilities for you.

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher SharpLink Gaming, a star small-cap stock hailed by the market as the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy", was originally riding on the cusp of the
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday. CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451. “As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X. Metaplanet has acquired 797 BTC for ~$93.6 million at ~$117,451 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% YTD 2025. As of 7/14/2025, we hold 16,352 $BTC acquired for ~$1.64 billion at ~$100,191 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/zFSH0WIima — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 14, 2025 The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read. Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income. Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible? As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet. Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13. Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash . Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.” Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins , adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.
