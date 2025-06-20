After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

PANews
2025/06/20 19:00

Recently, a data leak that is said to be the "largest in history" has been confirmed by multiple cybersecurity researchers. A huge database containing up to 16 billion login credentials is circulating on the dark web, and its source affects almost all mainstream platforms we use daily, such as Apple, Google, Facebook, and GitHub.

This is no longer a regular data leak, but a blueprint for a global hacker attack that can be "weaponized on a large scale". For everyone in the digital age, especially those who hold crypto assets, this is tantamount to an imminent security storm. This article will provide you with an ultimate security self-check manual. Please check it immediately and strengthen your asset defense line.

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

1. The threat is not limited to passwords: The "fatal" aspect of this leak

To understand the importance of defense, we must first understand the severity of the threat. The reason why this leak is fatal is that it contains far more sensitive information than ever before:

"Credential Stuffing" Attacks : Attackers are using leaked "email + password" combinations to automatically log into major cryptocurrency exchanges on a large scale. If you use the same or similar passwords on different platforms, your exchange account is likely to be hacked without you noticing.

The mailbox is stolen as a "master key" : Once the attacker controls your primary mailbox (such as Gmail) through the leaked password, they can use the "forgot password" function to reset all your associated financial and social accounts, making your SMS or email verification useless.

The "Achilles' heel" of the password manager : If the main password of the password manager you use is not strong enough, or 2FA is not enabled, then once the attacker cracks it, all the website passwords, mnemonics, private keys, and API keys that you think are safely stored in it will be "wiped out in one go."

Precise "social engineering" phishing : Scammers can use your leaked personal information (name, email address, frequently used websites, etc.) to disguise themselves as exchange customer service, DAO administrators, or even your familiar friends to conduct highly customized and hard-to-defend against precise phishing scams against you.

II. Action Manual: A three-dimensional defense system from accounts to chains

In the face of industrial-level security threats, we need to establish a three-dimensional defense system.

1. Account-level defense: Strengthen your digital door

Password Management

This is the most basic and urgent step. Please immediately change all key accounts (especially exchanges and emails) to a new, independent, complex password consisting of uppercase and lowercase letters + numbers + symbols .

2FA Upgrade

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is the "second lock" of your account, but its security is graded. Please immediately deactivate and replace SMS 2FA verification on all platforms! It is extremely vulnerable to SIM card swap attacks. Please switch to more secure authenticator apps such as Google Authenticator . For accounts holding large assets, you can use hardware security keys , which is currently the safest consumer-level protection method.

2. On-chain defense: cleaning up the invisible “backdoor” of wallets

Wallet security is not only about private keys. Your interaction with decentralized applications (DApps) may also leave risks. Please use professional tools such as DeBank and Revoke.cash immediately to comprehensively check which DApps your wallet address has authorized unlimited tokens (Approve) . For all applications that are no longer used, untrusted, or have too high authorization limits, immediately cancel their token transfer permissions and close the "backdoor" that may be exploited by hackers to prevent assets from being stolen without your knowledge.

3. Mental defense: Establishing a “zero trust” security concept

In addition to technical defense, mentality and habits are the last line of defense.

Establish the "zero trust" principle : In the current severe security environment, please maintain the highest level of vigilance for all requests for signatures, private keys, authorizations, wallet connections, and any links actively sent through emails, private messages, etc. - even if it comes from friends you trust (because their accounts may have been stolen).

Develop the habit of visiting official channels : Always visit the exchange or wallet website through your saved bookmarks or manually enter the official website address. This is the most effective way to prevent phishing websites.

Security is not a one-time operation, but a discipline and habit that needs to be maintained for a long time. In a digital world full of dangers, prudence is the only and ultimate way to protect our wealth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

PANews reported on July 14 that according to GamesIndustry.biz, Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games received $7.25 million in the latest round of financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from
SQUID MEME
GAME$7.8926-16.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 12:14
BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

The Bank of England (BOE) governor, Andrew Bailey, has expressed concerns over the rise of banks issuing their own stablecoins. He emphasized the significant systemic risks that these stablecoins pose to the financial system. In an interview with The Sunday Times , Bailey said he “would much rather” prefer tokenized bank deposits over private stablecoins. He said that stablecoins would take “money out of the banking system” and the “credit creation world”. By advocating for tokenized bank deposits, Bailey is promoting a more integrated and regulated digital financial system, aligning with existing banking practices. “I would much rather [banks] go down the tokenized deposit streets and say, how do we digitize our money, particularly in payments,” he noted. His comments come at a time when stablecoin markets have grown from $125 billion less than two years ago to around $255 billion today, according to a latest BIS report . UK Would Not Adopt CBDC, Bailey Disagrees With the US and ECB’s Crypto Take Furthermore, the British central banker stated that England should not adopt a central bank digital currency ( CBDC ), also known as a ‘digital pound.’ He said that it would be “sensible” for the UK to rather work towards digitizing deposits. Andrew Bailey was recently appointed as the new chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international financial regulator. Additionally, he openly disagreed with the Trump administration’s backing of stablecoins. “I would say that the US is going towards stablecoins. The European Central Bank is going towards central bank digital currency. Neither of them is going towards tokenising deposits.” Trump Poised for Quick Stablecoin Win The US House Financial Services Committee announced ‘Crypto Week,’ starting Monday, to consider three key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins. 🏦 The US lawmakers noted that mid-July will be 'Crypto Week' to create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets and protect financial privacy. #USLawmakers #CryptoWeek #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/yhbiz4tMwr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 4, 2025 In June, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a speech at the White House Digital Asset Summit that stablecoins would “reinforce dollar supremacy.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also emphasized the need for stablecoin regulation , noting the importance of protecting consumers. However, according to BOE’s governor Bailey, stablecoins need to be looked at closely through lens. “Stablecoins are proposed to have the characteristics of money. That money is a medium of exchange. Therefore, they really do have to have the characteristics of money and they have to maintain their nominal value.” He also expressed concerns that the spread of stablecoins would undermine their sovereign control over money. Besides stablecoins, Bailey noted that the extreme volatility of Bitcoin shows that it is “unbacked asset.” “It’s not money, it doesn’t have the function of money, and if you’re going to buy it, please buy it with your eyes open,” he advised users.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035471+5.26%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000422-1.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07306+6.53%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00189-10.84%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0004276-75.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, from July 7 to July 11, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $2.72 billion per week,
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000007-32.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013209+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 11:54

Trending News

More

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

GMX hackers have returned $10.49 million in FRAX, and the $32 million converted to ETH has generated a profit of $3 million

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows