Fake Aave ads appear at the top of Google search results, prompting fears of phishing attacks

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 17:18
Alkimi
ADS$0.09293+0.94%
AaveToken
AAVE$319.58+5.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001003+2.76%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000533+0.56%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001727-14.46%

A new phishing campaign is targeting cryptocurrency users by impersonating Aave, one of the most widely used decentralized finance platforms.

On June 20, web3 security firm Scam Sniffer issued a warning that fake Aave (AAVE) ads were appearing at the top of Google search results. These ads lead users to malicious websites intended to steal funds, tricking them into signing harmful transactions.

The phishing websites closely resemble Aave’s official platform in terms of user interface and misleading domain names. After connecting a wallet, users are asked to authorize transactions that can steal assets without them noticing. This kind of scam is hard to spot without technical scrutiny and relies on users’ trust in the top search engine results.

The incident resembles a trend observed in 2024, when several high-profile phishing scams resulted in significant losses for the cryptocurrency industry. In one notable case, a fake XRP (XRP) airdrop campaign impersonated Ripple’s CEO and promoted a fraudulent giveaway that directed users to phishing websites. 

Another popular campaign used Google Play sponsored ads to target MetaMask users, resulting in wallet compromises and credential theft. Due to the development of sophisticated techniques such as malicious ad placements, phishing has emerged as one of the most dangerous threats in the digital asset ecosystem.

Adding to the concern, on June 19, Cybernews reported the exposure of 16 billion login credentials, harvested by infostealer malware and stored in unprotected cloud databases. These include login credentials for websites such as GitHub, Apple, Google, and Telegram. 

Although it isn’t directly related to the Aave phishing scheme, this leak could give attackers a wealth of data to start credential-stuffing attacks and more focused phishing campaigns.

Users are cautioned against using search engines to access cryptocurrency platforms. Instead, they should use verified URLs or saved bookmarks. Additional risk mitigation measures include utilizing hardware wallets, turning on multi-factor authentication, and avoiding storing seed phrases in cloud services.

The Aave impersonation scam highlights a persistent security gap in online advertising. Sites like Google and Meta have come under fire for allowing bad actors to profit from sponsored ad placements. As phishing techniques advance, users will need to be protected by more stringent platform-level controls and increased awareness within the crypto community.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

PANews reported on July 14 that according to GamesIndustry.biz, Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games received $7.25 million in the latest round of financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from
SQUID MEME
GAME$7.8926-16.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 12:14
BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

The Bank of England (BOE) governor, Andrew Bailey, has expressed concerns over the rise of banks issuing their own stablecoins. He emphasized the significant systemic risks that these stablecoins pose to the financial system. In an interview with The Sunday Times , Bailey said he “would much rather” prefer tokenized bank deposits over private stablecoins. He said that stablecoins would take “money out of the banking system” and the “credit creation world”. By advocating for tokenized bank deposits, Bailey is promoting a more integrated and regulated digital financial system, aligning with existing banking practices. “I would much rather [banks] go down the tokenized deposit streets and say, how do we digitize our money, particularly in payments,” he noted. His comments come at a time when stablecoin markets have grown from $125 billion less than two years ago to around $255 billion today, according to a latest BIS report . UK Would Not Adopt CBDC, Bailey Disagrees With the US and ECB’s Crypto Take Furthermore, the British central banker stated that England should not adopt a central bank digital currency ( CBDC ), also known as a ‘digital pound.’ He said that it would be “sensible” for the UK to rather work towards digitizing deposits. Andrew Bailey was recently appointed as the new chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international financial regulator. Additionally, he openly disagreed with the Trump administration’s backing of stablecoins. “I would say that the US is going towards stablecoins. The European Central Bank is going towards central bank digital currency. Neither of them is going towards tokenising deposits.” Trump Poised for Quick Stablecoin Win The US House Financial Services Committee announced ‘Crypto Week,’ starting Monday, to consider three key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins. 🏦 The US lawmakers noted that mid-July will be 'Crypto Week' to create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets and protect financial privacy. #USLawmakers #CryptoWeek #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/yhbiz4tMwr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 4, 2025 In June, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a speech at the White House Digital Asset Summit that stablecoins would “reinforce dollar supremacy.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also emphasized the need for stablecoin regulation , noting the importance of protecting consumers. However, according to BOE’s governor Bailey, stablecoins need to be looked at closely through lens. “Stablecoins are proposed to have the characteristics of money. That money is a medium of exchange. Therefore, they really do have to have the characteristics of money and they have to maintain their nominal value.” He also expressed concerns that the spread of stablecoins would undermine their sovereign control over money. Besides stablecoins, Bailey noted that the extreme volatility of Bitcoin shows that it is “unbacked asset.” “It’s not money, it doesn’t have the function of money, and if you’re going to buy it, please buy it with your eyes open,” he advised users.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035471+5.26%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000422-1.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07306+6.53%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00189-10.84%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0004276-75.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, from July 7 to July 11, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $2.72 billion per week,
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000007-32.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013209+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 11:54

Trending News

More

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

GMX hackers have returned $10.49 million in FRAX, and the $32 million converted to ETH has generated a profit of $3 million

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows