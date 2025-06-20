Semler Scientific Aims to Acquire 105K BTC by 2027, Stocks Jump 12%

CryptoNews
2025/06/20 14:03
Bitcoin
BTC$122,092.57+3.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02949-4.74%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000038-2.56%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000746+3.18%
JOE
JOE$0.1729+3.53%

Healthcare infrastructure firm Semler Scientific is planning to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin by this year and targets 105,000 Bitcoin by 2027. The company has appointed BTC expert Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy to help lead its ambitious plans.

Semler Scientific already holds 4,449 Bitcoin in its stash and is the second U.S. publicly traded company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

Per the Thursday announcement, the firm aims to use proceeds from equity and debt financings and cash flows from operations.

Former Director at Unchained to Lead Semler Scientific’s BTC Strategy

Bitcoin research expert Joe Burnett recently told Cryptonews that BTC is “more scarce and portable than gold.” He has been publicly making the case for Bitcoin as the world’s most advanced form of monetary tech.

Burnett served as the director of market research at Unchained before joining Semler Scientific, contributing to helping institutional Bitcoin adoption by offering collaborative custody solutions.

“We are excited to have Joe join our Bitcoin strategy team and help drive our three-year-plan to own 105,000 Bitcoins,” said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific.

“It’s time to build one of the most valuable companies in the world,” wrote Burnett on X.

Corporate Bitcoin Holders Maintain Similar Goals

Semler Scientific’s aim to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin by 2025 mirrors some of the leading Bitcoin holders’ strategy.

For instance, Japanese investment giant Metaplanet has similar plans to accumulate 10,000 BTC by this year and has already reached its target this month. The Tokyo-listed firm aims to amass 210,000 BTC by 2027, targeting 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Early this month, Semler Scientific publicly announced it has increased its Bitcoin holdings, acquiring 185 Bitcoin between May 23 and June 3 for $20 million.

SMLR Stock Surges Nearly 12%

Following the ambitious BTC accumulation announcement on Thursday, stocks of Semler Scientific (SMLR) surged 11.95%, to $31.94 during after hours.

“We continue to accretively grow our bitcoin arsenal using operating cash flow and proceeds from debt and equity financings,” said Eric Semler in May, disclosing the company’s first quarter financial results.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently trading at $104,507 at press time, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.77%, per CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

PANews reported on July 14 that according to GamesIndustry.biz, Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games received $7.25 million in the latest round of financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from
SQUID MEME
GAME$7.8926-16.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 12:14
BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

The Bank of England (BOE) governor, Andrew Bailey, has expressed concerns over the rise of banks issuing their own stablecoins. He emphasized the significant systemic risks that these stablecoins pose to the financial system. In an interview with The Sunday Times , Bailey said he “would much rather” prefer tokenized bank deposits over private stablecoins. He said that stablecoins would take “money out of the banking system” and the “credit creation world”. By advocating for tokenized bank deposits, Bailey is promoting a more integrated and regulated digital financial system, aligning with existing banking practices. “I would much rather [banks] go down the tokenized deposit streets and say, how do we digitize our money, particularly in payments,” he noted. His comments come at a time when stablecoin markets have grown from $125 billion less than two years ago to around $255 billion today, according to a latest BIS report . UK Would Not Adopt CBDC, Bailey Disagrees With the US and ECB’s Crypto Take Furthermore, the British central banker stated that England should not adopt a central bank digital currency ( CBDC ), also known as a ‘digital pound.’ He said that it would be “sensible” for the UK to rather work towards digitizing deposits. Andrew Bailey was recently appointed as the new chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international financial regulator. Additionally, he openly disagreed with the Trump administration’s backing of stablecoins. “I would say that the US is going towards stablecoins. The European Central Bank is going towards central bank digital currency. Neither of them is going towards tokenising deposits.” Trump Poised for Quick Stablecoin Win The US House Financial Services Committee announced ‘Crypto Week,’ starting Monday, to consider three key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins. 🏦 The US lawmakers noted that mid-July will be 'Crypto Week' to create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets and protect financial privacy. #USLawmakers #CryptoWeek #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/yhbiz4tMwr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 4, 2025 In June, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a speech at the White House Digital Asset Summit that stablecoins would “reinforce dollar supremacy.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also emphasized the need for stablecoin regulation , noting the importance of protecting consumers. However, according to BOE’s governor Bailey, stablecoins need to be looked at closely through lens. “Stablecoins are proposed to have the characteristics of money. That money is a medium of exchange. Therefore, they really do have to have the characteristics of money and they have to maintain their nominal value.” He also expressed concerns that the spread of stablecoins would undermine their sovereign control over money. Besides stablecoins, Bailey noted that the extreme volatility of Bitcoin shows that it is “unbacked asset.” “It’s not money, it doesn’t have the function of money, and if you’re going to buy it, please buy it with your eyes open,” he advised users.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035471+5.26%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000422-1.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07306+6.53%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00189-10.84%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0004276-75.90%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, from July 7 to July 11, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $2.72 billion per week,
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000007-32.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013209+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 11:54

Trending News

More

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

GMX hackers have returned $10.49 million in FRAX, and the $32 million converted to ETH has generated a profit of $3 million

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows