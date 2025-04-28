PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event

Today's news tips:

Swiss Spar Supermarkets to Soon Accept Bitcoin Payments in All Stores

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the second highest in history

ZachXBT: Approximately $330 million in BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted to XMR, causing XMR to rise by 50%

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

Binance Wallet to Launch MilkyWay (MILK) Token TGE on April 29

Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network on April 30, which is expected to take 1 hour

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

Bitwise CEO: Low Google Bitcoin searches show that the current market is not driven by retail investors

Regulatory/Macro

Swiss Spar Supermarkets to Soon Accept Bitcoin Payments in All Stores

According to Bitcoin News, Bitcoin payments will be expanded to all Swiss Spar supermarkets after a successful pilot in Zug and Kreuzlingen. The service will be launched as soon as possible.

Viewpoint

10x Research: Bitcoin is blocked around $94,000 to $95,000 and may experience short-term consolidation before breaking through $100,000

10x Research points out that although Bitcoin is hovering in the resistance range of $94,000 to $95,000, and bearish signals are increasing in the short term, Korean crypto retail traders may soon turn to a certain altcoin. Two reversal indicators have turned bearish, and the stochastic oscillator has reached 95%, indicating that there may be downside risks in the short term. However, this may be a short-term consolidation phase before breaking through $100,000.

DWF Labs: Prioritizes investment in teams with real revenue and strong execution capabilities, and advises founders to ensure that they have sufficient funds to cope with a long-term bear market.

Alessia Baumgar, Vice President of Ecosystem at DWF Labs, shared key investment strategies and advice for founders. She pointed out that the current market environment is full of challenges and many investors remain cautious, while DWF Labs selectively deploys capital and seeks opportunities in a difficult macro environment. As a multi-stage and industry-agnostic investor, DWF Labs focuses on emerging blockchain networks, stablecoins, and payment solutions. She advises founders to be conservative, cut costs as much as possible, recruit carefully, and ensure that there is enough funds to cope with a long-term bear market. In terms of investment criteria, DWF Labs prioritizes teams with actual revenue sources and strong execution capabilities.

The founder of Base reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins: ETH will continue to be used as the native asset to pay for Gas fees

Jesse, the founder of Base, shared Base's development plan and strategic positioning in Asia at a Chinese community event. Jesse said Base has recruited a country director in the Philippines and plans to expand the team in Indonesia and Singapore. In addition, Base will work closely with Chinese developers to provide more communication channels and resources. Jesse believes that on-chain social platforms such as Zora can subvert the traditional model and return control to creators. Regarding future token issuance, Jesse said that Base currently has no plans to issue new network tokens and will continue to use ETH as the native asset to pay for Gas fees. Base is committed to decentralized development to ensure user autonomy over assets and the fairness of transaction sorting. Jesse also introduced the Base Batches global developer program, which provides resources such as funding, exposure, and mentor support to help developers develop from the creative stage to the company. Related reading: Jesse, head of the Base chain, is a guest in the Chinese community: How to compete with Solana? Can it help Ethereum revive?

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin Bull Market Index Reaches 60, Indicating a Clear Resurgence in Market Optimism

According to CryptoQuant, the Bitcoin Bull Score Index is currently at 60, indicating that market optimism has clearly rebounded as demand for Bitcoin and stablecoin liquidity begins to grow again.

Bitwise CEO: Low Google Bitcoin searches show that the current market is not driven by retail investors

Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, wrote on the X platform that the price of Bitcoin has reached $94,000, but the number of searches for "Bitcoin" on Google is close to a long-term low. This is not driven by retail investors. Institutions, investment advisors, companies and national entities have entered the market. The types of investors buying Bitcoin are becoming more diverse.

Project News

OKX Wallet now has a Haedal airdrop eligibility inquiry channel, and the time for redemption is April 29

Haedal, the liquidity pledge protocol of Sui Ecosystem, announced that users can now check their eligibility through the airdrop check page of OKX Web3, and the claim time is 20:00 on April 29. Users can connect through the OKX Wallet App or plug-in to check their airdrop qualifications. It is reported that Haedal allocates 5% of the total HAEDAL supply, which will be unlocked at TGE. Qualifications include core community members, active users, partner communities and event participants. According to previous news, Binance Alpha will launch Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29.

BNB AI Hack announces 11 potential Tier 4 winning projects, including Aster AI, Barktalkai, BNBOT, etc.

BNB AI Hack announced the latest batch of winners. The hackathon attracted hundreds of AI and Web3 project submissions from around the world. In the latest round, more than 28 submissions were received, of which 11 projects were selected as potential Tier 4 winners, including Aster AI, Barktalkai, BNBOT, DataFlyer, EchoVote, Fezz, Idea Pie, Jam, NovelForge, TradingFlow and Visualyze. The next round of applications will close on April 30.

Binance Wallet to Launch MilkyWay (MILK) Token TGE on April 29

Binance Wallet announced that it will launch the 13th MilkyWay (MILK) token exclusive TGE event through PancakeSwap from 16:00 to 18:00 (Beijing time) on April 29. Participants must confirm the Alpha Points threshold qualification before the event starts. The event will also allocate an additional 20 million MILK for future marketing activities, and the specific details will be announced separately.

Binance will launch JST/USDT perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Breaking news: Binance Futures announced that it will launch the USDⓈ-margined JSTUSDT perpetual contract at 17:30 (GMT+8) on April 28, with a leverage ratio of up to 75x.

Nexo announces return to US market to provide full range of digital asset services

According to Finance Feeds, the digital asset platform Nexo will fully restart its services on April 28, 2025 and officially return to the US market. At the return ceremony, Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation and Technology of Israel, and Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of Nexo, attended. Donald Trump Jr. emphasized that digital assets and blockchain technology are the key to the United States' consolidation of its global financial leadership, and bluntly stated that "cryptocurrency is the future of the financial industry." Nexo's return comes at a time when US business confidence is recovering and entrepreneurial vitality is increasing. It plans to launch high-yield crypto accounts, crypto asset-backed credit, professional trading tools and institutional-level liquidity products to provide a full range of services for US retail and institutional customers.

Binance Wallet: SIGN tokens will be airdropped to eligible users

Binance Wallet said that the trading opening date of Sign(SIGN) is April 28, 18:00 (UTC+8). All eligible Binance users (at least 65 Alpha points) will receive an airdrop of 1,500 SIGN tokens in their Alpha accounts within 10 minutes after the token is launched.

The Melania project team sold 2.01 million MELANIA tokens again through the DCA strategy today

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania project team not only sold MELANIA tokens by increasing or decreasing liquidity, but also adopted the DCA strategy for direct sales in batches. Two days ago, they sold 1.18 million MELANIA tokens at a price of 4,230 SOL (about US$632,000) through the DCA strategy; today, they again sold 2.01 million MELANIA tokens (about US$938,000) through the DCA strategy.

Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network on April 30, which is expected to take 1 hour

According to the official announcement, Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network (ETH) at 15:00 (ET on April 30, 2025). To support this maintenance, Binance will suspend the deposit and withdrawal services of the Ethereum network (ETH) at 14:55 (ET on April 30, 2025). The maintenance is expected to take 1 hour, and the deposit and withdrawal services will be automatically resumed after the maintenance is completed.

Important data

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products received $3.4 billion in inflows last week, while Solana saw an outflow of $5.7 million

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, the total inflow of digital asset investment products last week reached $3.4 billion, the third largest single-week inflow in history and the largest inflow since mid-December 2024. The main reason is that investors seek digital assets as emerging safe-haven assets. Bitcoin investment products are the main beneficiaries, attracting $3.18 billion in inflows last week, and total assets under management have now reached $132 billion, the highest level since the end of February this year. Ethereum investment products inflowed $183 million last week after 8 weeks of outflows. It is worth noting that Solana is the only altcoin that has seen outflows, totaling $5.7 million. Among other altcoins, Sui and XRP inflows were $20.7 million and $31.6 million, respectively. Blockchain-related stocks also had inflows of $17.4 million, especially Bitcoin mining-related ETFs.

ZachXBT: Approximately $330 million in BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted to XMR, causing XMR to rise by 50%

According to ZachXBT monitoring, about 9 hours ago, a suspected theft of 3,520 BTC (about 330.7 million U.S. dollars) was transferred from the potential victim's account. After these bitcoins were transferred to a specific address, they were quickly converted into Monero (XMR) through multiple exchanges, causing the price of XMR to rise by 50%.

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

According to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network at 15:30, with a value of approximately US$1.000799 billion.

Smart money that made $4.9 million from Fartcoin bought another 488,000 Fartcoins

According to Lookonchain, a smart trader who once made a profit of $4.9 million through Fartcoin spent 563,000 USDT to buy another 488,000 Fartcoins in the past hour. The trader currently holds 2.12 million Fartcoins, worth about $2.48 million. When this trader first entered the Fartcoin market, its market value was $32 million, and he realized a profit of $4.9 million by buying low and selling high.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the second highest in history

According to SoSoValue data, last week's trading day (April 21 to April 25, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $1.45 billion. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached $41.2 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' Bitcoin ETF ARKB, with a weekly net inflow of $621 million, a record high for a single week, and ARKB's total net inflow has reached $3.11 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $109.27 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value to Bitcoin's total market value) was 5.80%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $38.43 billion.

A whale holding 1.32 million SOL deposited 35,000 SOL into Binance, worth about $5.07 million

According to Onchain Lens, a whale holding 1.32 million SOL (worth about $192 million) transferred 35,000 SOL (worth about $5.07 million) to Binance 40 minutes ago. In the past 19 days, the whale has transferred a total of 135,000 SOL worth $15.72 million. Specifically, the whale first released the pledge of 1.32 million SOL, then deposited 1.2 million SOL into the Kamino protocol and borrowed 20 million USDC.

ALPACA fell more than 50% in the early hours of this morning and is now trading at $0.1763

The market shows that ALPACA fell 53% in a short period of time this morning and is now trading at $0.1763. Previously, on April 24, Binance announced that it would delist ALPACA on May 2. After the announcement, ALPACA rose by more than 650%.

1inch team investment fund spent 1.094 million USDC to buy 5.498 million 1INCH

According to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund started buying 1INCH after selling part of WBTC the day before yesterday: in the past day or so, it bought 5.498 million 1INCH at a price of US$0.199 through limit orders, spending 1.094 million USDC.

The address associated with Lorenzo Protocol recharged 560 BTC to CEX in the early morning, with an estimated profit of 11.86 million US dollars

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 3E92s...1J7ckq associated with Lorenzo Protocol deposited 560 BTC to Binance and OKX nine hours ago, and if sold, it would make a profit of $11.86 million. This part of BTC was withdrawn from the exchange at an average price of $72,835 between 2024.10.15 and 2024.11.29. Last year, when the BTC price reached ATH, the floating profit was as high as $18.65 million.

Financing

Web3 entertainment company YOAKE entertainment completes financing of approximately US$1.25 million

According to Kepple, Web3 entertainment company YOAKE entertainment announced that it has completed 180 million yen (about 1.25 million US dollars) in financing through private token sales and convertible corporate bonds. Next Web Capital served as the lead underwriter for this round of financing, and investors included Bitbank Ventures, Credit Scend, Hakuhodo KEY3, Taisu Ventures, X2Y2, etc. The financing funds will be used for the development of the next-generation entertainment platform and the production of global IP content. According to reports, YOAKE was established in February 2024 and was jointly funded by Twin Planet, Asobi System, W TOKYO, Y&N Brothers and other companies. Board members include well-known producer Yasushi Akimoto and Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe. YOAKE focuses on the blockchainization of entertainment IP and recently announced that it will launch the official NFT series of the popular Japanese anime "The Seven Deadly Sins" and adopt the blockchain "Soneium" jointly developed by Sony Group and Startale Group.