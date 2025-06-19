Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews
2025/06/19 20:59
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000042-4.54%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8 times from the current level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockFi bankruptcy administrator settles $35 million lawsuit with DOJ

BlockFi bankruptcy administrator settles $35 million lawsuit with DOJ

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, the BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached a settlement agreement to dismiss a lawsuit involving
U Coin
U$0.01228-1.91%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006744-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 17:41
Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours

Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the latest data from CryptoSlam, Pudgy Penguins NFT sales surged to over US$2 million in the past 24 hours, reaching approximately US$2,225,059,
NFT
NFT$0.0000004545+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 17:24
In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million

In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past half hour, a batch of ETH (51,431 pieces, worth $152 million) that had not
Notcoin
NOT$0.00216-2.48%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01621-0.85%
Ethereum
ETH$2,965.81-0.75%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 16:31

Trending News

More

BlockFi bankruptcy administrator settles $35 million lawsuit with DOJ

Pudgy Penguins NFT sales exceed $2 million in the past 24 hours

In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million

Solana Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland Acquired by BRAVO READY

BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and DOJ agree to dismiss $35M lawsuit