Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:48
Trustswap
SWAP$0.10307-1.61%
FUND
FUND$0.0265-5.59%
U Coin
U$0.01242-0.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01604-11.18%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000533+0.56%

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock.

The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in connecting traditional finance with DeFi. It sets a new standard for how tokenized assets are accessed and composed on-chain. Thanks to a new liquidity fund smart contract, qualified users onboarded through Securitize can now perform atomic swaps between BUIDL and USDtb around the clock.

As a result, holders of BUIDL, or BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, now have unlimited access to a variety of DeFi strategies that already incorporate USDtb. USDtb, which has a circulating supply of over $113 million, is primarily backed by BUIDL and offers a stable, composable, and yield-exposed dollar on-chain.

The integration was built by Securitize and Ethena (ENA) Labs, extending a partnership that began with the launch of the Converge blockchain in March this year. It enables asset holders to switch between programmable dollars and tokenized treasuries without the need for off-chain middlemen. This opens up new trading options and liquidity for both CeFi and DeFi participants. 

BUIDL’s expanding role in crypto infrastructure is further demonstrated by its recent listing as collateral on Deribit and Crypto.com. The fund now dominates roughly 40% of the $7.3 billion tokenized U.S. Treasuries market, with strong inflows from institutions seeking regulated yield exposure.

At first, Ethena Labs held up to 90% of USDtb’s reserves in BUIDL but has since stopped making additional allocations. However, USDtb is still closely related to the liquidity and performance of the fund. 

Systemic risks are introduced by the deep reserve concentration in BUIDL. If BUIDL were to face redemption bottlenecks or regulatory scrutiny, USDtb’s backing could be tested. However, with verified reserves and audited smart contracts, the system aims to balance transparency with capital efficiency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Insider Brother” @qwatio’s short positions were forced to close twice in a row, with a position of $210 million liquidated

“Insider Brother” @qwatio’s short positions were forced to close twice in a row, with a position of $210 million liquidated

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Yujin, the short position of user X "Insider Brother" @qwatio was forced to close $210 million in one and a half hours,
Share
PANews2025/07/14 12:16
Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

PANews reported on July 14 that according to GamesIndustry.biz, Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games received $7.25 million in the latest round of financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from
SQUID MEME
GAME$7.9365-12.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 12:14
BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

The Bank of England (BOE) governor, Andrew Bailey, has expressed concerns over the rise of banks issuing their own stablecoins. He emphasized the significant systemic risks that these stablecoins pose to the financial system. In an interview with The Sunday Times , Bailey said he “would much rather” prefer tokenized bank deposits over private stablecoins. He said that stablecoins would take “money out of the banking system” and the “credit creation world”. By advocating for tokenized bank deposits, Bailey is promoting a more integrated and regulated digital financial system, aligning with existing banking practices. “I would much rather [banks] go down the tokenized deposit streets and say, how do we digitize our money, particularly in payments,” he noted. His comments come at a time when stablecoin markets have grown from $125 billion less than two years ago to around $255 billion today, according to a latest BIS report . UK Would Not Adopt CBDC, Bailey Disagrees With the US and ECB’s Crypto Take Furthermore, the British central banker stated that England should not adopt a central bank digital currency ( CBDC ), also known as a ‘digital pound.’ He said that it would be “sensible” for the UK to rather work towards digitizing deposits. Andrew Bailey was recently appointed as the new chairman of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), an international financial regulator. Additionally, he openly disagreed with the Trump administration’s backing of stablecoins. “I would say that the US is going towards stablecoins. The European Central Bank is going towards central bank digital currency. Neither of them is going towards tokenising deposits.” Trump Poised for Quick Stablecoin Win The US House Financial Services Committee announced ‘Crypto Week,’ starting Monday, to consider three key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins. 🏦 The US lawmakers noted that mid-July will be 'Crypto Week' to create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets and protect financial privacy. #USLawmakers #CryptoWeek #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/yhbiz4tMwr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 4, 2025 In June, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a speech at the White House Digital Asset Summit that stablecoins would “reinforce dollar supremacy.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also emphasized the need for stablecoin regulation , noting the importance of protecting consumers. However, according to BOE’s governor Bailey, stablecoins need to be looked at closely through lens. “Stablecoins are proposed to have the characteristics of money. That money is a medium of exchange. Therefore, they really do have to have the characteristics of money and they have to maintain their nominal value.” He also expressed concerns that the spread of stablecoins would undermine their sovereign control over money. Besides stablecoins, Bailey noted that the extreme volatility of Bitcoin shows that it is “unbacked asset.” “It’s not money, it doesn’t have the function of money, and if you’re going to buy it, please buy it with your eyes open,” he advised users.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035475+5.19%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004232-1.23%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07331+6.95%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00189-11.68%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00042-75.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 12:09

Trending News

More

“Insider Brother” @qwatio’s short positions were forced to close twice in a row, with a position of $210 million liquidated

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

BOE Governor Cites Threats to Financial Stability Over Private Stablecoin Issuance

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows