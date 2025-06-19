Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 15:12
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.028883+26.02%
TONCOIN
TON$3.006-0.23%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004517-0.19%
WINK
WIN$0.0000546+0.90%

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that brings its signature cartoonish seabird NFTs into the competitive mini-game space. In Pengu Clash, players dress up their penguin characters and face off in a variety of quick-play challenges, including curling, darts, and football.

Built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain by crypto gaming infrastructure firm Elympics, the game is designed to emphasize real gameplay rather than crypto gimmicks, in contrast to earlier Telegram-based “clicker” games that primarily aimed to farm user engagement through token incentives.

The launch follows a waitlist-only rollout, with a portion of over 1.1 million Telegram accounts gaining early access ahead of a wider public release.

Pengu Clash is part of Pudgy Penguins’ broader effort to grow its intellectual property. According to the project, the game is primarily a brand expansion vehicle rather than a direct revenue play. “Money is made, but that is a byproduct of our IP [intellectual property] reaching the masses,” Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz told Cointelegraph.

The launch of the game follows a series of broader initiatives by Pudgy Penguins aimed at expanding its brand and reaching new audiences beyond the Web3 space. Earlier this month, the company introduced Pudgy Records, a community-driven music label designed to extend its cultural presence through original music. Additionally, the company recently announced a partnership with NASCAR, revealing plans to bring its character Pengu to racing fans globally.

At the same time, Pudgy Penguins is working to expand the utility of the PENGU token, most recently through a partnership with the Lufthansa Miles & More program. The collaboration allows users to earn airline miles when shopping at Pudgy Shops using either Pengu tokens or fiat.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing

OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing

PANews reported on July 14 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter ) that the company has again postponed the release of the open model originally scheduled
Moonveil
MORE$0.02844-9.51%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0005104-70.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 08:22
US Senators Seek Sanctions on El Salvador’s President for Bitcoin Abuse and Human Rights Violations

US Senators Seek Sanctions on El Salvador’s President for Bitcoin Abuse and Human Rights Violations

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CryptoSlate, U.S. Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine and Alex Padilla jointly proposed the "El Salvador Accountability Act", which calls for
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0119-0.66%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04339+3.08%
U Coin
U$0.01261+0.31%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004803+1.78%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 10:51
Invesco: More than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase allocation to Chinese assets

Invesco: More than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase allocation to Chinese assets

PANews reported on July 14 that Invesco reported: the proportion of central banks that believe that the euro's reserve currency status has been strengthened has been halved to 11%; more
Moonveil
MORE$0.02844-9.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 07:46

Trending News

More

OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing

US Senators Seek Sanctions on El Salvador’s President for Bitcoin Abuse and Human Rights Violations

Invesco: More than half of sovereign wealth funds plan to increase allocation to Chinese assets

Today's Fear and Greed Index remains at 74, the same as yesterday

Cathie Wood: Ethereum Foundation continues to work hard in the areas of scalability and privacy