Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

PANews
2025/06/19 14:10
GAINS
GAINS$0.02484-0.87%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013554+9.58%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00007685-1.24%

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago

A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the giant whale 0x208...5b971 spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago, at a cost
Ethereum
ETH$2,952.72-0.44%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/13 10:15
Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

PANews reported on July 11 that Ramon Recuero, co-founder of Kinto, a modular trading platform of Arbiturm ecosystem, wrote a post about the attack, saying that yesterday hackers took advantage
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:23
Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO

Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has acquired wallet-tracking platform Kolscan in its first-ever buyout, ahead of its upcoming ICO. According to a July 11 announcement, Pump.fun has already begun integrating Kolscan’s features into its platform, describing the acquisition as a move…
kolscan
KOLSCAN$0.003818+31.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01629-0.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1508-1.30%
PUMP
PUMP$----%
FUNToken
FUN$0.016839+6.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/11 14:37

Trending News

More

A whale spent 5.9 million USDC to buy 2,000 ETH through Cowswap 20 minutes ago

Kinto Lianchuang: The attack caused a loss of approximately US$1.55 million and is tracing the stolen funds

Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO

Zelensky’s “$200 million suit scandal”: When oracles become tools for making money, how does AI solve the “truth dilemma”?

Vitalik: What are the values that the Ethereum ecosystem needs to clearly align with?