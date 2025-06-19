US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes PANews 2025/06/19 05:46

MORE $0.02949 -5.29% NOT $0.002179 +2.01% SCAM $0.0001709 -14.76% JUSTICE $0.00006783 +1.95% PIG $0.00000001801 +2.09%

Justice Department officials did not go into great detail regarding the investment scam, but said that more than 400 suspected victims had lost millions of dollars.