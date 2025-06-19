Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:59

Stock markets are zeroing in on the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision, while the conflict in the Middle East takes a step out of the spotlight.

Major U.S. stock indices were higher ahead of the announcement. On Wednesday, June 18, the Dow Jones rose 132 points, or 0.31%. At the same time, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, while the NASDAQ climbed 0.55%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

The Fed is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision on June 18 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Market consensus expects the central bank to keep rates steady. The Fed remains concerned about rising inflation, particularly following the introduction of former President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Trump also anticipates no rate cuts. Earlier, he remarked that “stupid” Fed Chair Jerome Powell probably won’t cut rates. That remark is part of the ongoing pressure by the U.S. President on the Fed.

Trump has said interest rates should be at least two percentage points lower to support the economy. However, that scenario appears unlikely, especially as rising oil prices, driven by the Israel-Iran war, add to inflation concerns.

Trump escalates rhetoric over Iran

While markets are focusing on the Fed, tensions in the Middle East threaten to escalate further. Notably, Trump confronted Iran with a threatening tone, refusing to rule out direct U.S. military involvement. He stated that “it’s very late to be talking” with Iran.

“Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump told reporters when asked whether or not the U.S. would strike Iran. U.S. continues to support Israel with its strikes on Iran, which have already done significant damage to its military capabilities. However, Iran is also retaliating against Israel with missiles and drones.

While Qatar and Oman are trying to mediate a ceasefire, they are urging Israel to de-escalate. On the other hand, Israel is doing its best to get the U.S. directly involved in the war, which would likely have immediate consequences on the entire region and the global oil market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Insider Brother” @qwatio’s short positions were forced to close twice in a row, with a position of $210 million liquidated

“Insider Brother” @qwatio’s short positions were forced to close twice in a row, with a position of $210 million liquidated

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Yujin, the short position of user X "Insider Brother" @qwatio was forced to close $210 million in one and a half hours,
Share
PANews2025/07/14 12:16
Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

PANews reported on July 14 that according to GamesIndustry.biz, Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games received $7.25 million in the latest round of financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from
SQUID MEME
GAME$7.7567-14.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 12:14
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $237 million, of which long orders had a liquidation
Share
PANews2025/07/14 11:52

Trending News

More

“Insider Brother” @qwatio’s short positions were forced to close twice in a row, with a position of $210 million liquidated

Circle Games Completes $7.25 Million New Round of Funding, Led by Bitkraft Ventures

In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows

Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price