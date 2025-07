XVG

The Verge was released on October 9, 2014. XVG is an open source cryptocurrency (100% PoW) based on Bitcoin technology. Its core algorithms are Scrypt and X17. The block time is only 30 seconds, and the reward is recalculated based on the total number of blocks generated. Designed to facilitate payments in everyday use, Verge Coin was launched in 2014 under the name Dogecoin Darkness, and only changed its name to Verge in 2016.

Nome da criptoXVG

ClassificaçãoNo.326

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.09%

Fornecimento circulante16,521,951,235.741348

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total16,521,951,235.741348

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.3005880117416382,2017-12-23

Menor preço0.00000216713010559,2015-02-05

Blockchain públicaXVG

