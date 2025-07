XMR

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

Nome da criptoXMR

ClassificaçãoNo.23

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0015%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)777.04%

Fornecimento circulante18,446,744.07370955

Fornecimento máximo∞

Fornecimento total18,446,744.07370955

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2014-04-18 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico517.62024523,2021-05-07

Menor preço0.21296699345111847,2015-01-14

Blockchain públicaXMR

ApresentaçãoUnlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.