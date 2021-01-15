XIN
Mixin Network is an open-source, lightning-fast, and decentralized Web3 platform to bring speed and scalability to the blockchain. Mixin allows blockchains to gain millions of TPS, sub-second final confirmation, zero transaction fee, enhanced privacy and unlimited extensibility.
Mixin Network is a PoS network with 25 full nodes. As a wallet solution, it is currently supporting 14 public blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Polkadot, etc. Mixin is also a full-featured financial platform with functions of AMM, aggregating trade, pending orders on Exchange platforms, unbiased stable currency, etc. Mixin Network is dedicated to providing users with a decentralized
Nome da criptoXIN
ClassificaçãoNo.4507
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%
Fornecimento circulante0
Fornecimento máximo1,000,000
Fornecimento total1,000,000
Taxa circulante0%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico2387.60009765625,2018-01-12
Menor preço0,2021-01-15
Blockchain públicaETH
Setor
Midias sociais
