WBT is a utility token of the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The platform was established in 2018 and has already become one of the leading crypto exchanges with 3+ mln users worldwide. WhiteBIT’s goal is to contribute to the mass adoption and popularization of blockchain technologies by implementing the most effective trading and staking tools on the most convenient terms. The most popular and efficient trading orders for spot and margin trading, up to 20x leverage for margin and perpetual Bitcoin futures trading, unique passive income tools, a referral program, and the lowest trading fees on the market are only part of the functionality available on WhiteBIT.

Nome da criptoWBT

ClassificaçãoNo.3233

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.00%

Fornecimento circulante0

Fornecimento máximo400,000,000

Fornecimento total365,557,132

Taxa circulante0%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico51.8832870534649,2025-06-16

Menor preço2.9801597999500005,2022-09-19

Blockchain públicaTRX

