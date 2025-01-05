VNTR
VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.
Nome da criptoVNTR
ClassificaçãoNo.2102
Capitalização de mercado$0.00
Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00
Market share%
Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%
Fornecimento circulante432,996,944
Fornecimento máximo499,996,944
Fornecimento total499,996,944
Taxa circulante0.8659%
Data de emissão--
O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--
Máximo histórico0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05
Menor preço0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11
Blockchain públicaSOL
