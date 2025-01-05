VNTR

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

Nome da criptoVNTR

ClassificaçãoNo.2102

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.01%

Fornecimento circulante432,996,944

Fornecimento máximo499,996,944

Fornecimento total499,996,944

Taxa circulante0.8659%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Menor preço0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11

Blockchain públicaSOL

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

Setor

Midias sociais

Isenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.

