Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

Nome da criptoVET

ClassificaçãoNo.46

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0006%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0.10%

Fornecimento circulante85,985,041,177

Fornecimento máximo86,712,634,466

Fornecimento total85,985,041,177

Taxa circulante0.9916%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.27821609,2021-04-17

Menor preço0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Blockchain públicaVET

