TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.

Nome da criptoTRAVA

ClassificaçãoNo.2436

Capitalização de mercado$0,00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0,00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)0,00%

Fornecimento circulante4 100 858 519,741307

Fornecimento máximo5 000 000 000

Fornecimento total4 745 402 992,914396

Taxa circulante0.8201%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico0.04662123961816,2021-09-19

Menor preço0.000077126931078042,2025-06-22

Blockchain públicaBSC

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.