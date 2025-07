SOLVEX

Solvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

Nome da criptoSOLVEX

ClassificaçãoNo.1144

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)2.17%

Fornecimento circulante49,531,389

Fornecimento máximo0

Fornecimento total50,000,000

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão--

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico4.816578682593375,2024-06-10

Menor preço0.002923721992189495,2025-02-12

Blockchain públicaBSC

ApresentaçãoSolvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.